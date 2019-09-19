Ryan Seacrest Says Ex Shayna Taylor Is Invited to Thanksgiving Dinner with His Family

Are Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor rekindling their romance?

While hosting Thursday’s Live with Kelly and Ryan solo (his co-host Kelly Ripa is sick), Seacrest briefly touched on his relationship with his ex-girlfriend. Since his parents and sister were in the audience, Seacrest recalled that at dinner Wednesday night his sister asked him if he was bringing Taylor to their family’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

“The answer’s ‘yes,'” Seacrest said, smiling, as the audience broke out into cheers.

“I really went for it,” his sister said from the audience. “I had to know about your love life and what was going on.”

“Meredith — this is national television live,” Seacrest said. “That’ll be enough. That’ll be enough.”

Image zoom INSTARimages

RELATED: Shayna Taylor Called Ryan Seacrest Her ‘Best Friend’ in Valentine’s Day Post Before Split

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in February that Seacrest, 44, and Taylor, 27, had called it quits, with a source calling it an “amicable split.”

At the time, a source close to Taylor, a trained chef and food blogger, told PEOPLE that the two weren’t quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

“After three years together, Shayna wanted more out of the relationship,” said the source. “It felt like the natural next step for her. She was ready to get married, but Ryan wasn’t there yet.”

Nevertheless, the source said the two “really are still friendly.”

RELATED: No Hard Feelings! Hollywood’s Friendliest Celeb Exes

Last month, the two were photographed aboard a yacht in Positano, Italy, enjoying an ocean swim together and soaking up the sun while lounging on the ship’s balcony.

“They dated for a long time and still care immensely about each other as friends,” a source told PEOPLE after the photos surfaced, maintaining that the two were “friends.”

“It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” addd the source. “They still love and care about each other.”

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).