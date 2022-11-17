Ryan Seacrest Hosts 18th Year of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' as Countdown Heads to Disneyland

Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the New Year once again!

The executive producer of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will host the live event for the 18th time from Times Square, ABC and Dick Clark Productions confirmed on Thursday. The celebration to kick off 2023 will include Liza Koshy, who took up the co-hosting position in 2021.

Jessie James Decker will also visit the stage for the fourth year to announce the New Year's Eve Powerball winner.

Similar to the 2022 event, Billy Porter will host a portion of the New Year's Eve party from New Orleans to ring 2023 in central time. In Los Angeles, DJ D-Nice — who served as the LA DJ in 2022 — will host the west coast bash.

There will also be one new and exciting venue.

For this year's celebration, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is adding another west coast stage at Disneyland. Ciara will host the newest New Year's installment from the happiest place on Earth.

Not only will Disneyland serve as a magical backdrop for the calendar change, but it will also mark the start of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The year-long event, which begins in parks on Jan. 27, will celebrate 100 years of Disney while looking ahead to the next 100, with all new events and offerings throughout 2023.

The 2022-2023 show marks Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve's 51st anniversary.

While ringing in 2022, the ABC broadcast hit 24.2 million viewers. It also welcomed a live audience back, with restrictions, to Times Square after COVID quarantine made the 2021 show only open to remote viewing.

Musical guests have not been announced for the 2023 event.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air live on Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.