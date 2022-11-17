Ryan Seacrest Hosts 18th Year of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' as Countdown Heads to Disneyland

Liza Koshy, Billy Porter, Ciara, D-Nice and Jessie James Decker will also play a part in helping Seacrest ring in the New Year across America

By
Published on November 17, 2022 10:52 AM
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Ryan Seacrest is ready to ring in the New Year once again!

The executive producer of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will host the live event for the 18th time from Times Square, ABC and Dick Clark Productions confirmed on Thursday. The celebration to kick off 2023 will include Liza Koshy, who took up the co-hosting position in 2021.

Jessie James Decker will also visit the stage for the fourth year to announce the New Year's Eve Powerball winner.

Similar to the 2022 event, Billy Porter will host a portion of the New Year's Eve party from New Orleans to ring 2023 in central time. In Los Angeles, DJ D-Nice — who served as the LA DJ in 2022 — will host the west coast bash.

There will also be one new and exciting venue.

DICK CLARKS NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022 This year marks the 50th anniversary of Americas annual New Years tradition that celebrates the years very best in music. Live performances from Times Square in the heart of New York City, are featured on DICK CLARKS NEW YEARS ROCKIN EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2022, airing on the ABC Television Network, 12/31/21.
Jeff Neira via Getty

For this year's celebration, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve is adding another west coast stage at Disneyland. Ciara will host the newest New Year's installment from the happiest place on Earth.

Not only will Disneyland serve as a magical backdrop for the calendar change, but it will also mark the start of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The year-long event, which begins in parks on Jan. 27, will celebrate 100 years of Disney while looking ahead to the next 100, with all new events and offerings throughout 2023.

The 2022-2023 show marks Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve's 51st anniversary.

While ringing in 2022, the ABC broadcast hit 24.2 million viewers. It also welcomed a live audience back, with restrictions, to Times Square after COVID quarantine made the 2021 show only open to remote viewing.

Musical guests have not been announced for the 2023 event.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will air live on Dec. 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

