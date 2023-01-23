Ryan Seacrest Helps Zach Shallcross Demonstrate the Perfect 'Bachelor' Embrace

The Bachelor's newest leading man showed Seacrest and his Live co-host Kelly Ripa what a proper "hug jump" looks like ahead of Monday night's premiere

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Published on January 23, 2023 02:13 PM

The world's newest Bachelor may have found his match on a different ABC show.

Zach Shallcross, The Bachelor season 27's newest star, joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Monday morning's Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss the new season of the show, which premieres Monday night.

Seacrest, 48, was most interested in a specific aspect of the show — the "hug jumps." Shallcross, 26, described the "hu-ju's" (what loyal fans call the jumping hugs) as the romantic moment when either the bachelor or bachelorette embrace their partner before the date and swirl them around in the air.

Ripa, 52, joked that she and Seacrest could do the running hug back in the day, before "HR intervened."

When Seacrest suggested a demonstration, Ripa, 52, naturally volunteered her co-host to help Shallcross bring the hug jump to life.

"Let's get this over with," Seacrest said to Shallcross, who opened his arms wide for Seacrest. The longtime American Idol host ran, hopped and hooked his legs around the Bachelor's back as Shallcross spun Seacrest around not once but two times.

Ryan Seacrest Volunteers to Help Zach Shallcross Demonstrate the Perfect Bachelor Couples Embrace
Live Kelly and Ryan / ABC

"I hope I get a rose!" Seacrest told Shallcross, adding, "I love your height."

"Hang on a second, hang on a second," Ripa joked. "I missed it — can you do it one more time?"

Though Seacrest did not grant Ripa's request, he did reply to his co-host's critique that he was too "cobra-ed" around Shallcross by explaining that he was "nervous." Shallcross defended Seacrest, insisting that he prefers "whatever Ryan did — every time."

"It's called magic," Seacrest quipped.

ZACH SHALLCROSS
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Shallcross was announced as the next Bachelor in September, after leaving season 19 of The Bachelorette in the Fantasy Suite round, due to what he felt was "inauthenticity" from Rachel Recchia.

Shallcross joined host Jesse Palmer after the season 27 announcement, sharing his excitement at taking on the role as leading man.

"I think my stomach that dropped first and it didn't feel real. I was incredibly nervous," he told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Now I'm just more excited than anything. I just want to start already, but it was a lot of nerves and it not feeling real."

New Bachelor Zach Shallcross Stars in First Behind-the-Scenes Promo for Season 27
Zach Shallcross. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

As for what he's looking for this time around? "First is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that's something that's pretty rare nowadays."

The Bachelor premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

