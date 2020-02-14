Ryan Seacrest Gives a Play-by-Play of How He Fell Off His Chair on Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest remembers the time he fell off his chair on live television fondly.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 45, opened up about the televised spill during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

Giving a play-by-play of the tumble to host Jimmy Fallon, Seacrest explained he lost his balance when he was distracted by the new metallic balloons executive producer Michael Seth Gelman purchased for the morning show.

“Normally, we have little balloons that fall down. Well, he went big and got these grand, gorgeous, shiny disco balloons that caught my eye when they first started to come down in the new year,” he shared. “I couldn’t stop staring at them, so I’m trying to catch one of the balloons.”

According to Seacrest, his chair tipped over as he was reaching for a balloon. Fortunately, he said, he did not knock over co-host Kelly Ripa in the fall.

“Ripa’s lucky,” he recalled. “There was a moment where I almost brought her down with me.”

The American Idol host went on to joke that the incident made him realize the studio had a “hardwood floor that clearly was just cement with a sticker on top.”

“I’ve got a bruise on my thigh,” he added.

The unexpected moment occurred on Jan. 7 when Seacrest attempted to catch a gold balloon. As he reached back with his arms, his chair began to tip, slipping out from under him.

“Oh my God!” Ripa, 49, yelled as the audience gasped.

She quickly got up and helped Seacrest, who could be heard laughing on the ground.

“Oh my gosh, he’s fine,” Ripa said at the time.

Poking fun at himself, Seacrest popped up, grabbed the gold balloon and jokingly announced, “I got it!”

He later posted a video of the fall to his Instagram, writing, “First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs….”

Seacrest and Ripa, who have been hosting their morning show together since 2017 following NFL star Michael Strahan‘s departure, are now also working together on an ABC comedy pilot inspired by their onscreen rapport.

Titled Work Wife, the project will be written by The Real O’Neals co-creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor — whose professional partnership also served as the inspiration for the pilot — with Todd Holland set to direct.

According to the official logline, Work Wife “tells the story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work.”

“Set in the world of real estate, Dani and Scott have taken the leap to start their own team. Now feeling the stress of being the boss, they have to rely on the yin-yang of their dynamic more than ever to keep their professional and personal lives afloat,” a description for the pilot read.