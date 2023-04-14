Ryan Seacrest's Love Aubrey Paige Says She's Never 'Met a More Inspiring Man' as He Looks to 'Next Chapter'

Ryan Seacrest ended a chapter of his career on Friday when he co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan for the last time. As he moves on, the TV and radio personality, 48, has the support of his girlfriend Aubrey Paige.

"Ryan, never have I ever met a more inspiring man," the model, 25, wrote on Instagram Friday. "You make it look so easy, but the truth is there is just nobody quite like you.

She continued, "I am so beyond proud of you. Not just for your work ethic, but for your caring heart and the genuine love that you give to others."

Paige expressed her excitement for Seacrest's next step, which includes moving back to the West Coast ahead of American Idol's live shows in Los Angeles.

"I am so excited for this next chapter of your life and our life," she continued. "May it be filled with total presence, joy and relaxation in every single moment. The best is yet to come. Cheers 🥂 Love ya babe"

Paige appeared alongside Seacrest on his final episode Friday, and he had support from other loved ones, too. Seacrest's parents and sister sat in the studio audience before joining the Emmy winner on stage for a toast to his six years on the syndicated ABC daytime show.

Seacrest, who was first spotted with Paige in May 2021, honored the milestone at a dinner with the Live team Thursday night. While giving a speech at dinner, he called working on the show "a magical experience that I will remember forever."

"For me, it is no other place in our business like the Live show," Seacrest said. "I'm grateful to have been a part for six years and I wanted us to get together and enjoy something I like a lot, which is great food."

On Monday, Kelly Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos will step in as her new co-host on the newly rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark.

"To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it's a dream come true," Ripa, 52, told PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "We've been so uniquely blessed."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. David M. Russell/Walt Disney/ABC

Of course, it shouldn't be too much of a chance of pace for the Riverdale actor, 52 — he's already filled in 92 times since Ripa joined the show in 2001.

"I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time," Consuelos told PEOPLE. "Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does…. I can't think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly."

