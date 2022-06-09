Ryan Seacrest Makes Red Carpet Debut with Girlfriend Aubrey Paige

Aubrey Paige and Ryan Seacrest attend the Tribeca Festival Opening Night & World Premiere of Netflix's Halftime on June 08, 2022 in New York City.

Ryan Seacrest took to the red carpet with girlfriend Aubrey Paige for the first time on Wednesday night.

The American Idol host, 47, walked the red carpet beside Paige, 23, at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, Halftime.

Seacrest wore a navy, striped suit jacket with gray pants, while Paige opted for a patterned maxi dress. Paige has previously attended events with Seacrest, including the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala in April, but this was the first time they've stopped for photos together.

The couple were first linked more than a year ago when they were seen spending time together in the Hamptons. They've kept their relationship mainly private, except for a few glimpses into the connection shared by Paige on Instagram.

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼" she captioned photos of the couple on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂."

Seacrest has also spoken briefly about his relationship on Live with Kelly and Ryan. Co-host Kelly Ripa first met Paige at a birthday party for her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest quipped on the show.

"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" Ripa joked. She said that she's "so fond" of Paige, and will be devastated if the pair splits — adding she'll "go into seclusion."

And since Paige is a model, there have also been conversations about Seacrest's height.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest said. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?'"