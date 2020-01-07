Ryan Seacrest Falls off His Chair on Live with Kelly and Ryan: 'First Fumble of the New Season'

Ryan Seacrest is starting 2020 with a bang — literally!

The talk show host took a spill during Tuesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, falling backward in his chair and onto the floor.

The unexpected moment occurred when Seacrest, 45, attempted to catch a gold balloon. As he reached back with his arms, his chair began to tip, slipping out from under him.

As he went down, Kelly Ripa yelled, “Oh my god!” as the audience gasped.

Ripa, 49, quickly got up and helped Seacrest, who could be heard laughing on the ground. After making sure he was unharmed, Ripa got her co-host up.

“Oh my gosh, he’s fine,” she said.

Poking fun at himself, Seacrest popped up, grabbed the gold balloon and jokingly announced, “I got it!”

Seacrest later posted a video of the fall to his Instagram, writing, “First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs…. “

And while this embarrassing moment was accidental, Seacrest has certainly embraced his silly side since joining Live. Ahead of the holidays, Seacrest and Ripa broke out their most festive sweaters in celebration of National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day.

Ripa kicked off the show in a blue knitted pullover that featured a dog that can flap its ears when she pushed a secret button hidden under her top.

Meanwhile, Seacrest wore a red sweater with a nutcracker drummer design that had a similar feature.