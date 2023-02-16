Lisa Rinna, Tamron Hall and More React to Ryan Seacrest's Exit from 'Live' — and Mark Consuelos's New Gig

Ryan Seacrest announced on Thursday that he's leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan, with Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, joining as permanent co-host

By
Published on February 16, 2023 10:30 AM

Ryan Seacrest is feeling the love.

On Thursday morning, after announcing his departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime TV host was flooded with praise from viewers. On Twitter, the topic of Seacrest's departure — as well as news that Mark Consuelos would join wife Kelly Ripa as a permanent co-hosts — started conversations about Seacrest's career longevity.

Tamron Hall shared a sweet note of encouragement to Seacrest, 48, on the social media platform. "My love to my friend @RyanSeacrest ! It was an honor to sit along side you on @LiveKellyRyan and at the Oscars," Hall tweeted. "Hearing your heartfelt message today was beautiful. Leaving is never easy but as you said this is not goodbye."

Ryan Seacrest Makes An Announcement
LIVEKellyandRyan/Youtube

Other celebrities expressed their support for Seacrest in his Instagram comments.

Celeb stylist Brad Goreski commented on Seacrest's announcement with three red hearts.

Sophie Liard (known as The Folding Lady) reminisced on her Live with Kelly and Ryan appearances. "I feel so lucky to have been on the show with you twice. All the best for the future…hopefully see you in LA one day," she wrote.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Viewers and famous pals also praised Live's choice replacement of Consuelos, 51.

Close friend Andy Cohen referenced Ripa, 52, and Consuelos's beloved All My Children characters when he wrote, "Hayley and Mateo, together again!"

"As much as I loved @RyanSeacrest on @LiveKellyRyan I'm THRILLED that @KellyRipa husband @MarkConsuelos is going to be the new cohost I LOVE watching them together.. wishing Ryan all the best!!," one viewer wrote.

Ripa's own Instagram post, which announced Consuelos's new gig, was well-received, too. "LOVE THIS!❤️" Busy Phillips commented.

Lisa Rinna also shared red heart emojis in the comments section. Rinna's former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais responded with clapping emojis to PEOPLE's report on the announcement, and Jonathan Bennett commented, "yes yes yes!!!!"

Ryan Seacrest Makes An Announcement
LIVEKellyandRyan/Youtube

During Thursday morning's episode, Seacrest — who joined the show in 2017 — announced his exit from the talk show. He shared the decision wasn't a "tough, tough" one, but still "bittersweet."

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

The duo then revealed Seacrest will be replaced by Consuelos — who has often guest hosted the series alongside wife. The series will be rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark.

kelly ripa, ryan seacrest
Ryan Seacrest and Mark Consuelos. kelly ripa/instagram

Consuelos will become the fourth co-host to Ripa, who joined the morning show alongside Regis Philbin in 2001 (the host died in 2020). Michael Strahan took Philbin's place from 2012 to 2016.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Reveal His Exit from 'Live' Has Been in the Works for a 'Long Time'
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? All About Aubrey Paige
LIVE Kelly and Ryan . Mark Consuelos hair. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Nw5e3B_feo.
Kelly Ripa Jokingly Points Out the Flaw in Husband Mark Consuelos' New Haircut
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest
Kelly Ripa Cuts Son Michael Consuelos' Hair with Kitchen Scissors on Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Swimsuit-Clad Backside in 'Cheeky New Year' Throwback with Mark Consuelos
Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin during 16th Annual PAL Women of The Year Luncheon honoring Kelly Ripa and Paula Zahn at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, New York, United States.
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
regis and kathie lee
Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Friendship with Regis Philbin: 'We Were Each Other's Best Audience'
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Quizzes Her Kids to See Who Knows Her Best in a Special Mother's Day Episode of 'Live!'
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa Gets Candid About Everything — from Marriage and Sex to Botox and Regis
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa on Her Complicated Relationship with Regis Philbin: 'There Were Good and Bad Days'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Their 26th Anniversary: 'Love of My Life'
Kelly Ripa Looks Pretty in Pink with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd6yGr_rwcY/
Kelly Ripa Gets Dressed Up with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala