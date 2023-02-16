Lisa Rinna, Tamron Hall and More React to Ryan Seacrest's Exit from 'Live' — and Mark Consuelos's New Gig

Ryan Seacrest is feeling the love.

On Thursday morning, after announcing his departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime TV host was flooded with praise from viewers. On Twitter, the topic of Seacrest's departure — as well as news that Mark Consuelos would join wife Kelly Ripa as a permanent co-hosts — started conversations about Seacrest's career longevity.

Tamron Hall shared a sweet note of encouragement to Seacrest, 48, on the social media platform. "My love to my friend @RyanSeacrest ! It was an honor to sit along side you on @LiveKellyRyan and at the Oscars," Hall tweeted. "Hearing your heartfelt message today was beautiful. Leaving is never easy but as you said this is not goodbye."

Other celebrities expressed their support for Seacrest in his Instagram comments.

Celeb stylist Brad Goreski commented on Seacrest's announcement with three red hearts.

Sophie Liard (known as The Folding Lady) reminisced on her Live with Kelly and Ryan appearances. "I feel so lucky to have been on the show with you twice. All the best for the future…hopefully see you in LA one day," she wrote.

Viewers and famous pals also praised Live's choice replacement of Consuelos, 51.

Close friend Andy Cohen referenced Ripa, 52, and Consuelos's beloved All My Children characters when he wrote, "Hayley and Mateo, together again!"

"As much as I loved @RyanSeacrest on @LiveKellyRyan I'm THRILLED that @KellyRipa husband @MarkConsuelos is going to be the new cohost I LOVE watching them together.. wishing Ryan all the best!!," one viewer wrote.

Ripa's own Instagram post, which announced Consuelos's new gig, was well-received, too. "LOVE THIS!❤️" Busy Phillips commented.

Lisa Rinna also shared red heart emojis in the comments section. Rinna's former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Garcelle Beauvais responded with clapping emojis to PEOPLE's report on the announcement, and Jonathan Bennett commented, "yes yes yes!!!!"

During Thursday morning's episode, Seacrest — who joined the show in 2017 — announced his exit from the talk show. He shared the decision wasn't a "tough, tough" one, but still "bittersweet."

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said in a statement. "She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

The duo then revealed Seacrest will be replaced by Consuelos — who has often guest hosted the series alongside wife. The series will be rebranded Live with Kelly and Mark.

Consuelos will become the fourth co-host to Ripa, who joined the morning show alongside Regis Philbin in 2001 (the host died in 2020). Michael Strahan took Philbin's place from 2012 to 2016.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).