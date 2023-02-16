Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa Reveal His Exit from 'Live' Has Been in the Works for a 'Long Time'

Seacrest announced his departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday after six years

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 10:11 AM
LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN - “Live with Kelly and Ryan” airs weekday mornings in national syndication
Photo: ABC Entertainment

Ryan Seacrest's departure from Live with Kelly and Ryan is certainly a shock for fans, but the team behind the popular morning show was well-prepared for this day to come.

As Seacrest revealed his plans to leave the series on Thursday after six seasons, he and co-host Kelly Ripa explained that they've "been talking about for a long time."

"It was a tough, tough decision," said Seacrest, 48. "Last year, we spoke and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host with Kel, here, on Live with Kelly and Ryan, which is bittersweet."

Seacrest and Ripa said he initially committed to co-hosting the series for three years.

"He was supposed to be here for three years. We were like, 'Oh don't be ridiculous — you already moved your sofa here!'" Ripa, 52, explained as Seacrest responded, "But three turned into six because of the genuine fun of being on this television show every hour of every day."

The radio personality then explained that once American Idol returns this spring, he will "head out to the West Coast and host that show." But he promised to return to "guest host and fill in" on occasion.

LIVE! WITH KELLY AND RYAN - Airs 11/14/22 - “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” airs weekdays in syndication on ABC
ABC/Jeff Neira

Seacrest expressed his gratitude for his time on the show — and for having Ripa by his side.

"I have to say to you as a dear friend coming in and as a best friend in this moment, to have your kindness, your thoughtfulness, your levity, your friendship — I look up to you, I respect you so much," he told Ripa. "I love the fact that we get the chance to sit here every day and connect with you at home in your kitchens, your living rooms, at work. There's nothing like this on television."

It was also confirmed that Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos, 51, would step in as his replacement. Consuelos's stint will begin in the next few months, though he will be stopping by during Friday's show.

Seacrest previously joined Live in 2017 after Michael Strahan's departure from the series. Strahan, 51, has been with Good Morning America ever since.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays (check local listings).

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" ; Ryan Seacrest arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022
Lisa Rinna, Tamron Hall and More React to Ryan Seacrest's Exit from 'Live' — and Mark Consuelos's New Gig
KELLY RIPA, RYAN SEACREST
Ryan Seacrest Departing 'Live', Kelly Ripa to Be Joined by Husband Mark Consuelos Permanently
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Ryan Seacrest Volunteers to Help Zach Shallcross Demonstrate the Perfect Bachelor Couples Embrace
Ryan Seacrest Helps Zach Shallcross Demonstrate the Perfect 'Bachelor' Embrace
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige
Who Is Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend? All About Aubrey Paige
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19155 -- Pictured: Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Hosts 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Without Her Voice After Recovering from 'Random' Sickness
Ryan Seacrest Reveals 'First Bout' with COVID: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It for So Long'
Ryan Seacrest Reveals 'First Bout' with COVID: 'I Don't Know How I Avoided It for So Long'
Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin during 16th Annual PAL Women of The Year Luncheon honoring Kelly Ripa and Paula Zahn at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, New York, United States.
Kelly Ripa 'Wouldn't Have Done' 'Live' with Regis Philbin Had She Known About Behind-the-Scenes Hardships
kelly-ripa
Kelly Ripa on the Strength of Her 20-Year Bond with Ryan Seacrest: 'He's the Kid Brother I Never Had'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa Laughs About Husband Mark Consuelos Trying to Teach Her and Her Mother, 81, to Meditate
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa attends The Paley Center For Media Presents: An Evening with "Live with Kelly and Ryan" at Paley Center For Media on March 04, 2020 in New York City.
The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'
Kelly Ripa Cover Rollout
Kelly Ripa Gets Candid About Everything — from Marriage and Sex to Botox and Regis
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Kelly Ripa Is Against Costar Hookups Despite 26-Year Marriage to Mark Consuelos: 'It Shouldn't Have Worked'