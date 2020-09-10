The hit reality series will be ending after 14 years and 20 seasons, with its final season set to air in 2021

Ryan Seacrest on Possibility of KUWTK Spinoffs: 'We Have Not Crossed That Bridge'

Ryan Seacrest is revealing new details about the future of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Seacrest, who co-created and executive produces the E! reality series, shared whether there would be any KUWTK spinoffs after the series ends next year.

"I don't know the answer to that," Seacrest, 45, admitted. "We have not crossed that bridge yet. I do know that the family is so grateful for having the opportunity at E! and having people ride along with them through relationships, and pregnancies, and separations, and breakups."

Adding, "I mean it's pretty cool to see that they have been so vulnerable and open and people have ridden along."

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian West and her siblings shared that the hit reality series was ending in 2021, which Seacrest believes was a "very hard decision" for the famous family.

"In talking to the family, this was a very, very hard decision for them to make. I know, even before and after the announcement came out, they were emotional," he told ET. "We were trading texts and emails after the announcement, and you look back at 14 years and 20 seasons of a camera in your life and think about that, at some point you're gonna say, 'You know, we did it. We had a great run. We're gonna live with a little more privacy in our lives.' And I think they just felt like now is the time to do it."

Despite the difficulty in saying goodbye to the series, which premiered in October 2007, Seacrest focused on praising the show's major accomplishments.

"When you think about how [KUWTK] started and where it went and how it evolved, no one would've ever imagined that. And so I think it was an incredible ride and honestly that family and that franchise, I believe, has changed entertainment forever," he said.

Seacrest continued to the outlet, "And to see what they've built out of a little cable show, the businesses they've all built, is pretty remarkable."

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the statement began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The family thanked "the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

As for the final season, it "will air early next year in 2021."

A source told PEOPLE that the choice to end the show was far from easy. Explained the source, "It was the hardest decision, but ultimately what everyone feels is best."

On Wednesday, Seacrest shared similar sentiments about the series ending during Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It's an amazing run," Seacrest said. "Thank you to the whole family. The sisters, especially Kris Jenner. I know her as my partner and dear friend. I feel like I'm family with her. I think she's one of the savviest business people on the planet. She manages family and an incredible empire, it's no small task."

The American Idol judge recalled filming the Kardashians and Jenners at their family barbecue about "14 and half years ago."

"We made a seven-minute tape out of it and showed it to E! We put the show on the air weeks later," he said.