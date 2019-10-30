Ryan Seacrest Congratulates Kelly Ripa on Induction Into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame

Kelly Ripa can always count on support from her TV partner in crime.

On Tuesday night, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and received a sweet message of support from Ryan Seacrest on Instagram.

“It takes real talent to be a best friend and mom to everyone, post @instasuelos thirst traps/clap backs, and still make it to your workout class,” Seacrest, 44, wrote on Instagram, referencing Ripa’s frequent snaps of her husband Mark Consuelos on social media.

The American Idol host continued, “Congratulations @KellyRipa on your induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame! Thank you for making me and millions of people smile every day.”

Ripa, 49, responded to her cohost’s supportive post, writing, “I love you Ry. I really do,” with seven heart emojis.

According to its website, the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame also inducted Meredith Vieira, CBS News president Susan Zirinsky and ABC Entertainment Group president Channing Dungey on Tuesday night.

Ripa began as a star on ABC soap series All My Children before joining the morning talk show in 2000. She co-hosted alongside Regis Philbin and then Michael Strahan prior to Seacrest joining in 2017.

Earlier this month, the mother of three rang in her 49th birthday on-air with a sea of surprises — including a “Happy Birthday” singalong led by Adam Lambert, a dressing room full of balloons from Ryan Seacrest and a cake shaped like a loaf of bread brought out by Consuelos, 48.

She was so thrilled by baker Buddy Valastro’s cake that she didn’t even notice Conseulos was the one carrying it. “Oh my gosh, I didn’t even see you there!” she told her husband. “I was so mesmerized by the cake, I didn’t see Mark was wheeling it out!”

As for her dressing room full of balloons, Ripa called it “incredibly fun” and “like a fantasy land.”

“You know I love a ballon more than the average girl,” she said. “My entire dressing room is decorated with the most extraordinary balloons. It’s amazing.”

Weeks prior to her birthday celebration, Ripa missed a day of taping because she was “really sick.”

“I feel a lot better,” she told Seacrest upon her return, joking “rumors of my death were greatly exaggerated.”

“It’s great to see you smiling and looking good and back and healthy,” Seacrest told Ripa. “You kept us from you, you didn’t want us to catch anything. You were very considerate. … You were missed!”