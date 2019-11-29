Ryan Seacrest Celebrates Thanksgiving with Girlfriend Shayna Taylor and His Family

Ryan Seacrest has a lot to give thanks for this year, including girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 44, and Taylor celebrated Thanksgiving together on Thursday with Seacrest’s family, both sharing photos from turkey day 2019 to their respective Instagram accounts.

“7 minutes after this photo, I got turkey in my eye. Now that I’m fully recovered, Happy Thanksgiving!” Seacrest captioned a photo of himself holding a turkey drumstick while sitting at a dinner table with Taylor, his parents, his sister Meredith and brother-in-law Jimmy Leach.

His co-host Kelly Ripa commented on Seacrest’s photo, leaving six heart emojis.

Taylor, a trained chef and food blogger, also commemorated the day with a gratitude post, which featured the couple embracing in front of a gorgeous countryside-looking backdrop.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Wishing you the warmest of holidays with people you love and are grateful for🧡,” wrote Taylor, 27. “Make sure to say thank you to all the people that bring joy and happiness to your life ✨.”

Their holiday together comes two months after they publicly reunited following a split earlier this year.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in February that Seacrest and Taylor had called it quits after dating for nearly three years, with a source calling it an “amicable split.” At the time, a source close to Taylor told PEOPLE the two weren’t quite on the same page about the timeline of their future.

But in August, the pair was photographed aboard a yacht in Positano, Italy, enjoying an ocean swim together and soaking up the sun while lounging on the ship’s balcony.

“They dated for a long time and still care immensely about each other as friends,” a source told PEOPLE after the photos surfaced. “It was an amicable split and they’re still really close,” added the source. “They still love and care about each other.”

At the end of September, the newly reconciled couple made their first public appearance together since their split at the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala. The two were all smiles as they walked the red carpet and posed for photos together before heading inside.

Prior to the reunion, Seacrest hinted that the two were back together when he briefly touched on their relationship while hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, recalling that at a recent dinner with his family, his sister asked him if he was bringing Taylor to their Thanksgiving celebrations.

“The answer’s ‘yes,’ ” he said, smiling, as the studio audience broke out into cheers.

“I really went for it,” his sister said from the audience. “I had to know about your love life and what was going on.”