Regis Philbin's Replacement: Ryan Seacrest, Andy Cohen or Mark Consuelos?

Regis Philbin has greeted viewers nearly every weekday morning for the past 28 years, but with his final show only months away, the question still remains: Who will rise to the occasion and take over for TV’s veteran talker?

American Idol and radio show host Ryan Seacrest, 36, Bravo personality and exec Andy Cohen, 43, and actor (oh, and Kelly Ripa‘s husband) Mark Consuelos, 40, are said to be Disney-ABC’s top three picks to fill Philbin’s shoes when he leaves Live! with Regis and Kelly in November, according to The Wall Street Journal.

RELATED: Regis Philbin Caps Career with Another Daytime Emmy

A spokeswoman for Disney-ABC says it’s too early to make the call: “It’s ridiculous at this point to be speculating about who will replace him.”

But since it’s never too early to be curious, tell us: