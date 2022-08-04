Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Hit the Gym for Couple's Workout in New York City

Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige stepped out on Wednesday in New York City, for a couple's workout together.

The pair of over a year were photographed together walking home after hitting the gym together.

Both wee dressed in their best athletic gear. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host, 47, wore a head-to-toe black ensemble with a baseball cap and running sneakers.

Paige, meanwhile, also looked ready to break out a sweat in black leggings and a white crop top. The model, 24, wore gray and blue running sneakers and a ponytail to keep her hair back.

Their outing comes over a month after Seacrest and Paige made their red carpet debut together at the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new documentary, Halftime.

Paige had previously attended events with Seacrest, including the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala in April, but this was the first time they've stopped for photos together.

For their night out, the American Idol host wore a navy, striped suit jacket with gray pants, while Paige opted for a patterned maxi dress.

The couple were first linked more than a year ago when they were seen spending time together in the Hamptons. They've kept their relationship mainly private, except for a few glimpses into the connection shared by Paige on Instagram.

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man 😍🙌🏼" she captioned photos of the couple on New Year's Eve. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022 🥂."

Seacrest has also spoken briefly about his relationship on Live with Kelly and Ryan in April, after co-host Kelly Ripa discussed meeting Paige at a birthday party for her husband, Mark Consuelos.

"Kelly said, 'We're all happy you're here and that you exist because we weren't sure there was somebody,'" Seacrest quipped on the show.

"We were starting to be like, 'Maybe he doesn't have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'" Ripa joked. She said that she's "so fond" of Paige, and will be devastated if the pair splits — adding she'll "go into seclusion."

And since Paige is a model, there have also been conversations about Seacrest's height.

"Mark pulled me aside at the beginning of the night. He said, 'Can I ask you a question? … She's really tall. She's taller than you, and much taller in heels. How does that work?'" Seacrest said. "I was like, 'What are you asking me?' "

Seacrest continued, "He had that dead-serious look. He's like, 'Because Kelly and I talk about that all the time. The height.' ... He was so confused. He was like, 'When you walk together, who's arm goes where?' "