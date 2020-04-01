Ryan Reynolds Comments on Watching Blake Lively's Show Gossip Girl: 'I Drank It Through My Eyes'

Serena van der Woodsen has a fan in Ryan Reynolds!

On Monday, the Deadpool actor finally answered one of his fans’ most burning questions, admitting that he has, in fact, watched wife Blake Lively‘s popular TV show, Gossip Girl.

“i need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know,” one fan tweeted at the actor Monday evening.

Reynolds, 43, didn’t hesitate to respond, jokingly replying to the eager fan, “I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes.”

Lively, 32, starred on the CW teen drama as “it” girl Serena van der Woodsen from 2007 to 2012. The series focused on a group of wealthy Manhattan teens and their stylist, yet dramatic lives at their elite Upper East Side school. The actress played opposite Leighton Meester, who famously starred as Blair Waldorf.

Reynolds and Lively met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern while she was still starring in the CW series. They later married in 2012 and now share three daughters together.

At the beginning of the year, Lively opened up about becoming a mother of three, after welcoming their youngest daughter last year.

“At one point, we had three [kids aged] 4 and under,” the actress — whose oldest daughter, James, turned 5 in December and middle daughter Inez celebrated her 3rd birthday a few months earlier — said during an appearance on Good Morning America in January.

“It’s like going from two to 3,000. [We] have so many children,” she added of growing her family. “It’s pretty [crazy]. We’re outnumbered. It’s a lot.”

The Rhythm Section star also revealed that the parents weren’t the only ones learning to adjust to the new baby.

“It’s a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it’s good,” she told Jimmy Fallon that same month. “I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby but my middle child, not so much.”

“We’re thinking of keeping her,” Lively joked of her youngest.

She went on to explain that little Inez “pretends” to play with the new baby but only recently began actually warming up to her new sister.

“In the beginning, the oldest is loving on her and she’s maternal, and then our middle daughter just keeps away from her,” Lively told The Tonight Show host.

She continued: “And then I said to [Inez], ‘You know, you’re gonna get to teach her everything she knows! You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus and Mickey Mouse, anything you want.’ And she goes [to her new sister], ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’ ”