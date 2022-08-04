Ryan Phillippe Is 'So Proud' of Son Deacon's Acting Debut on 'Never Have I Ever'

Deacon Phillippe will take on his first acting role as Parker, a party boy from a private school, on season 3 of Never Have I Ever

By
Published on August 4, 2022 11:59 AM
Deacon Reese Phillippe and Ryan Phillippe attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Ryan Phillippe can't help gushing about son Deacon's many talents.

The former soap opera star raved about his 18-year-old son's first acting role on season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever — as well as his musical debut.

"I am so proud," Ryan told Entertainment Tonight of Deacon whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. "He's about to go to college for music. That's his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music."

Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Terry Hu as Addison, Deacon Phillippe as Parker, Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever.
Lara Solanki/Netflix

Ryan even got in a little plug, noting that Deacon is "actually dropping a mixtape this Friday on SoundCloud. It's incredible. I'm so excited for people to hear. It's really good stuff. I'm super proud."

Deacon has recently been publicizing his upcoming music release on Instagram.

In Never Have I Ever, Deacon will play a new character, Parker, who is a rival debate team member from a private school. As Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) downfall has often been contemplating all of the romantic options in her life, party boy Parker may throw even more questions her way.

Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe as Parker in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever.
Lara Solanki/Netflix

When we last saw Devi, she'd finally decided on the boy she wanted to enter a relationship with — and walked hand in hand down the school hallway with the ultra-popular Paxton. If Deacon's Parker will change the dynamic, yet again, is something viewers will have to wait to find out.

The high school role won't be too foreign to Deacon. The musician just graduated high school in June. Witherspoon and Ryan reunited to throw their son a graduation party, Deacon's mom shared on Instagram. "So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We 🧡 you!" she wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever drops Aug. 12 on Netflix.

Related Articles
Deacon Reese Phillippe attends the 29th annual Race to Erase MS Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make His Acting Debut in Season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres, Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 309 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Everything to Know About 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida in episode 303 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022
Devi and Paxton's Romance Heats Up as 'Hot' New Classmate Arrives in 'Never Have I Ever ' Season 3 Trailer
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Terry Hu as Addison, Deacon Phillippe as Parker, Anirudh Pisharody as Nirdesh, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 308 of Never Have I Ever. Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1644135a) The Man In The Moon, Reese Witherspoon Film and Television; Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mandalay Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884128b) Ryan Phillippe I Know What You Did Last Summer - 1997 Director: Jim Gillespie Mandalay Ent USA Scene Still Horror Souviens-toi...L'été dernier
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Relationship Timeline
deacon phillippe homeschool graduation https://www.instagram.com/p/Cek3NqEuY9x/ credit Ryan Phillippe/instagram
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Celebrate Son Deacon's Graduation with Backyard Commencement
JASON EARLES, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES - “Color War”
'Hannah Montana' 's Jason Earles on Mentoring the Next Generation of Disney Stars: 'It's Wild'
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Mindy Kaling Reveals Why 'Never Have I Ever' Is Ending on Netflix: 'Can't Be in High School Forever'
Matt Cornett, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie and Olivia Rodrigo attend Disney+ "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" Season 3 premiere at Walt Disney Studios on July 27, 2022 in Burbank, California.
The Cutest Photos from the' HSMTMTS' Season 3 Premiere
NEVER HAVE I EVER
'Never Have I Ever' Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix: 'We Are Absolutely Thrilled'
Corbin Bleuhigh school musical the musical
Corbin Bleu Says Returning to 'HSM' Franchise 14 Years Later Was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022
Never Have I Ever Cast BTS
The Sweetest Photos of the 'Never Have I Ever' Cast Hanging Out In Real Life
Sarah Levy
Who Is Sarah Levy's Husband? All About Graham Outerbridge
Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 14th birthday
We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions Pasadena Civic Auditorium" -- Pictured: Grace Vanderwaal -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 24: Japanese dancer Kenichi Ebina performs at The Greek Theatre on October 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Golden/Getty Images); AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1224 -- Pictured: Darci Lynne -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
'America's Got Talent' Winners: Where Are They Now?