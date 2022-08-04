Ryan Phillippe Is 'So Proud' of Son Deacon's Acting Debut on 'Never Have I Ever'

Ryan Phillippe can't help gushing about son Deacon's many talents.

The former soap opera star raved about his 18-year-old son's first acting role on season 3 of Netflix's Never Have I Ever — as well as his musical debut.

"I am so proud," Ryan told Entertainment Tonight of Deacon whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon. "He's about to go to college for music. That's his primary focus. The acting thing he likes to do, and he will do according to what his appetite for it is, but his focus is primarily music."

Lara Solanki/Netflix

Ryan even got in a little plug, noting that Deacon is "actually dropping a mixtape this Friday on SoundCloud. It's incredible. I'm so excited for people to hear. It's really good stuff. I'm super proud."

Deacon has recently been publicizing his upcoming music release on Instagram.

In Never Have I Ever, Deacon will play a new character, Parker, who is a rival debate team member from a private school. As Devi Vishwakumar's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) downfall has often been contemplating all of the romantic options in her life, party boy Parker may throw even more questions her way.

Lara Solanki/Netflix

When we last saw Devi, she'd finally decided on the boy she wanted to enter a relationship with — and walked hand in hand down the school hallway with the ultra-popular Paxton. If Deacon's Parker will change the dynamic, yet again, is something viewers will have to wait to find out.

The high school role won't be too foreign to Deacon. The musician just graduated high school in June. Witherspoon and Ryan reunited to throw their son a graduation party, Deacon's mom shared on Instagram. "So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind & generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday. We 🧡 you!" she wrote.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever drops Aug. 12 on Netflix.