Ryan Murphy Wants to Film a Glee ‘Do-Over’ with Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein

Ryan Murphy's musical comedy-drama aired on Fox for six seasons from 2009 to 2015

Ryan Murphy sure knows how to get hearts pumping!

On Friday, the Glee creator put fans into a frenzy after suggesting the idea of filming a "re-do" of the show's pilot — one that would star Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein.

He wrote on Instagram: "Imagine it's 2009, and I lived in a world where I knew Lea Michele, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein (Ben and Beanie, I believe, were in high school then...and I think they dressed up as Glee characters once for Halloween?) If I had access to that talent, here's the new pilot: Lea and Ben are frenemies who fight for the heart and soul of Glee Club. Ben is also on the football team, and pretty much sleeps with the entire school and is the heartthrob of McKinley. Beanie is their mutual best friend, and torn. Suddenly, Beanie joins forces with Sue Sylvester, joins Glee Club and becomes the main soloist and the ruthless star of the club. Lea and Ben have to then join forces to dethrone her. I WANT TO SHOOT THIS DO OVER PILOT. Maybe I will?"

While fans were quick to respond, the reactions were mixed.

"RYAN MURPHY WANTS TO REBOOT GLEE AND PUT BEN PLATT IN IT," one Twitter user wrote. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!!"

"Ryan Murphy leave glee alone," another user wrote.

Last May marked 10 years since the musical comedy-drama first began airing.

“10 years ago we met rachel berry for the first time,” Lea Michele, 32, wrote on Instagram in 2019 alongside a shot of herself in character, standing by her locker.

Clearly feeling the throwback spirit, the actress and singer invited her fans to ask her questions about her time on the show — including whether she’d be interested in reprising her character someday.

“In a heartbeat,” she shared, when asked if she’d be down for a spinoff series.

However, costar Matthew Morrison, who played glee club director Will Schuester from the series premiere in 2009 until its curtain call in 2015, had different thoughts.

“I feel like it had its moment right at the right time, and now it’s on Netflix so a whole new generation is starting to watch it,” he explained. “I would totally be interested in doing a reunion concert, where we can do this awesome night for some great foundation.”

While the show delivered iconic musical performances and beloved characters, it faced real-life tragedy over the course of its run and beyond.

“I have very fond memories of the show, I like looking back on [it],” Morrison previously told PEOPLE. “It was a hard show with the filming schedule and the tragedies and all that stuff.”

Cory Monteith — who played Finn Hudson, the popular jock turned Glee club star – died in 2013 of a drug and alcohol overdose. He was 31. The cast famously paid tribute to Monteith in the season 5 episode “The Quarterback.”