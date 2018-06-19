Lea Michele, Sterling K. Brown and More Celebrate 'Visionary' Ryan Murphy's VH1 Trailblazer Honor

Small screen pioneer Ryan Murphy is this year’s VH1 Trailblazer honoree.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive promo for the event, now in its fifth year, several stars who have worked with Murphy praise the groundbreaking TV creator and LGBTQ activist for his work. (His latest FX series, Pose, has the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series.)

“He cares about representing his community,” says American Crime Story‘s Sterling K. Brown.

“Kindness and acceptance sounds very small, but it makes a huge impact,” says Glee alum Jane Lynch as Lea Michele adds that Murphy “just goes for it.”

American Horror Story stars Cheyenne Jackson and Connie Britton call Murphy a “visionary” who “pushes the envelope” while telling stories.

VH1’s 2018 Trailblazer Honors will be taped this Thursday at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, one of the first religious institutions in New York City to champion the causes of the LGBTQ community.

This year’s ceremony will broaden its focus to include trailblazers of diversity within the LGBTQ community and beyond. Along with Murphy, honorees include James Baldwin, the ACLU and parents of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

The 2018 Trailblazer Honors will air June 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET on Logo and VH1.