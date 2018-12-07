Ryan Murphy Teases the Return of Coven Witches in American Horror Story: They 'Will Be Back'

Bet you thought you’d seen the last of the Coven witches.

After the too-cool spellcasters appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced Tuesday that the witches of Miss Robichaux’s Academy will return yet again for at least one more season of the hit show.

“The witches will be back,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. “Not next season, but we have something really fun planned.”

Murphy remained tight-lipped when it came to revealing any additional details, admitting that he hadn’t even told his cast the plan yet.

“I can’t say what it is!” he explained. “I’m going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I’m gonna tell them for the first time. So I have to tell them first.”

Fans were first introduced to the witches in season 3’s Coven, as they fought for survival while attending Miss Robichaux’s Academy.

In season 8’s Apocalypse, Supreme Cordelia Goode (Sarah Paulson) returned with her girls, played by Emma Roberts, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Lily Rabe, and Billie Lourd as newcomer witch Mallory, fighting to take down the Antichrist (Cody Fern).