Ryan Murphy Shares Teaser Image, New Details About His American Horror Story Spinoff Series

Ryan Murphy is revealing more details about his show American Horror Stories, a spinoff anthology series to his critically acclaimed American Horror Story.

On Wednesday, the award-winning screenwriter, 55, shared a teaser for the new FX show, as well as some information about its format.

"We are doing 16, one-hour stand-alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore ... many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow ... ," Murphy told his fans on Twitter.

The promotional poster includes a haunting image of a woman with a cracked skull, allowing the viewer to peer inside her head where there is nothing but cobwebs and a deadly-looking spider.

Murphy, 54, first announced the spinoff on May 11, posting a photo from a Zoom call with actors from nearly all nine seasons of American Horror Story.

"American Horror Story cast zoom call ... where we reminisced about the good times ... the spinoff we're doing called American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes) ... when we will start filming the next season of the mothership ... and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy wrote on Instagram alongside the grab, which showed Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange, and more stars.

"It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!" Murphy added at the time.

Earlier this week, Murphy also shared a new promotional poster for the 10th season of American Horror Story. The new season of the show was postponed until 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The creepy image showed an open mouth displaying razor-sharp teeth as someone tattooed "AHS 10 FX" on the tongue. In August, Murphy shared a similar image of pointed teeth on Instagram, telling his fans that it was a "clue" to the new season's theme.

While the title and theme of the upcoming season remain unknown, Murphy has confirmed some of the show's cast members. During an interview with E! News in May, Murphy revealed that Macaulay Culkin will be making his debut in the series.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," Murphy said. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."

"So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy continued. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."