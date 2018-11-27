Ryan Murphy on Newlyweds Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk: 'They're Happier Than Ever'

Newlywed bliss!

Gwyneth Paltrow tied the knot with Brad Falchuck on Sep. 29 — and Pose creator Ryan Murphy, who worked with Falchuk on the TV series, as well as Glee, American Horror Story and Scream Queens, opened up to PEOPLE exclusively about the couple.

“They’re happier than ever,” Murphy, 52, said at the Independent Filmmaker Project’s 28th Annual IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani in New York City on Monday night.

Murphy, who threw an engagement party in April for Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, gushed, “They’re both so great. If you met them, you would root for their love story. It’s quite a love story, and I’m close to both of them from different periods in my life.”

“I introduced them, so I have particular ownership in their love story,” he added. “I’m very proud of that.” (The actress and Falchuk first met in 2010 when she made a guest appearance on Glee as Holly Holliday, a role for which she won an Emmy award.)

As for something about the twosome that would surprise people?

“How family-oriented they are,” Murphy said. “Family matters first to them. They both have two children from other marriages and they’ve really done, I think, an exemplary job in melding their families, and their children always come first.”

Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin for 11 years before “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. They share two children together: 14-year-old daughter Apple, and 12-year-old son Moses.

Falchuk has two children, Brody and Isabella, from his 10-year marriage to Suzanne Bukinik, which ended in a divorce filing in March 2013.

“They’re beautiful parents,” Murphy said, adding that Paltrow and Falchuk are godparents to his children: Logan, 5, and Ford, 4, with his photographer husband, David Miller.

“I just learn from them,” Murphy added. “I call them up and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, my 4-year-old is cursing, what do I do?’ “

So what guidance did the couple recommended? Murphy revealed, “Talk to them about why maybe that isn’t the coolest thing to do.”