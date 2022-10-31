Ryan Murphy Reveals the Role of Mr. Schuester on 'Glee' Was Initially Written for Justin Timberlake

Mr. Schuester could have been very different from the Matthew Morrison-played character, who appeared on Glee from 2009 to 2015

By
Published on October 31, 2022 04:13 PM
Matthew Morrison and Justin Timberlake
Photo: Matthias Clamer/FOX; Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Mr. Schuester could have brought "Sexy Back".

Glee creator Ryan Murphy revealed that he originally had Justin Timberlake — yes, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" musician — in mind when he created Will Schuester, the high school Spanish teacher and glee club director on the the beloved series.

During the first episode of the Glee rewatch podcast, And That's What You REALLY Missed hosted by Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale, Murphy explained how Timberlake was his initial inspiration for the character while creating the series.

"I've never really talked about this," Murphy, 56, began. "That pilot was written for Justin Timberlake."

As fans know, Timberlake didn't end up in the shoes of Mr. Schuester. Matthew Morrison landed the role, and has since become synonymous with the musical series, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Matthew Morrison attends "The Greatest Dancer" photocall at LH2 Studios on March 05, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Matthew Morrison. Gareth Cattermole/Getty

What ultimately happened that led to Morrison's casting has yet to be revealed — as are details about whether or not Timberlake had any interest in the role. The podcast hosts ended the first episode on a cliffhanger, with the conversation to be continued next week.

Murphy gave one more, giant reveal that could have changed the course of Glee entirely. According to the showrunner, Mr. Schuester wasn't always planned to be the best influence.

"Mr. Schue, I believe, was a crystal meth addict in Ian's script," Murphy shared earlier in the episode. "The NC-17 version of show choir with a weird protagonist who was unraveling."

That plotline ultimately didn't make it to the screen, as Morrison's Schuester was a music-loving, nerdy professor who did not have a drug habit.

Glee cast
Glee cast. FOX Image Collection via Getty

While Glee is certainly one of Murphy's most well-known projects, his latest, Dahmer, just broke a Netflix streaming record. Just 20 days after the dark drama — which stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer — aired, it became the platform's second-most watched English series of all time.

It won the spot with 701 million total hours watched. (Stranger Things still holds the record, totaling 1.35 billion hours watched.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Murphy is also known for his other successful series including American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Pose, and most recently, Netflix's The Watcher.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Caption: Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez attend the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 2nd Annual Gala, Presented by Rolex Photo Credit: Tyrell Hampton
Celebrities Who Have Publicly Squashed Rumored Feuds — with a Smile!
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Alan Alda Rollout
Alan Alda Reflects on 'M*A*S*H' 's 50th Anniversary — and Its Legacy
The Watcher. (L to R) Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 106 of The Watcher.
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher'
Weisman, C. Lubeck, B. Jenner, T. Ford, (middle): T. Douglas, A. Bayramuglu, N. Veitenheimer, (bottom): A. Lim, M. Bonds, A. Stroker, S. Henderson, M. Camp, D. Shay, L. Harrington, 'Individuality', (Season 2, ep. 201, aired June 5, 2012), 2011
'The Glee Project' Alums Call Out 'Traumatic' Treatment and 'Boot Camp'-Like Conditions: 'We Were Children'
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki’s Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's Relationship: A Look Back
"Hysteria" New York Special Screening
Angela Lansbury, Screen and Broadway Icon, Dead at 96
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Michael K. Williams
'The Wire' 's Michael K. Williams Described How Most Intense Roles Led to Relapse in Posthumous Memoir
Domino Kirke and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke's Relationship Timeline
Bernadette Peters' Life in Pictures
Where Is the Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's 'Cinderella' Now?
lea michele
Lea Michele Will Join Broadway's 'Funny Girl' as Fanny Brice After Beanie Feldstein's Early Exit
willie garson
'And Just Like That' ... Showrunner Reveals Stanford's Original Plotline Before Willie Garson's Death