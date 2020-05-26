Ryan Murphy to Release American Horror Story Spinoff Anthology Series on FX

It's happening!

Ryan Murphy is launching a new anthology series called American Horror Stories that is set to premiere on FX, Variety reported.

The new project is a spinoff from the original series American Horror Story. The show will be weekly and feature a new storyline each episode.

A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Murphy, 54, announced the spinoff on May 11, posting a photo from a Zoom call with actors from nearly all nine seasons of the show.

"'American Horror Story' cast zoom call... where we reminisced about the good times... the spinoff we're doing called 'American Horror Stories (one hour contained episodes)... when we will start filming the next season of the mothership... and other stuff I cannot print," Murphy wrote on Instagram alongside the grab, which showed Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Jessica Lange and more.

"It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!" Murphy added.

The news of American Horror Stories comes after it was revealed that season 10 of American Horror Story will be pushed back to 2021, according to Variety, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While the title of the upcoming season is unknown, Murphy has confirmed some of the show's cast members. During an interview with E! News earlier this month, Murphy revealed that Macaulay Culkin will make quite the debut.

"I have always loved Macaulay Culkin's work," Murphy said. "I loved everything that he's done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn't worked in a while."

"So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy continued. "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

According to Murphy, the scripts are all "written," but production has yet to begin due to the global health crisis.

"We're waiting for the crisis to be over," Murphy said. "I'm excited for him to play that part. I'm excited for him to be in my world because ... I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to."

In addition to Culkin and Bates, season 10 will star AHS favorites Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe and Adina Porter.

In March, Murphy unveiled the first poster for the season on Instagram: a shot of a dreary-looking beach with a pair of dirty hands clawing up the cliffside.