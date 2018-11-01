Teen Mom Star Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Celebrates First Halloween with Newborn Baby Boy

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards‘ wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards celebrated Halloween with a very special little pumpkin by her side!

In celebration of the spooky holiday on Wednesday, Mackenzie shared a smiling photo of herself standing beside 10-year-old stepson Bentley — dressed up in a No. 24 football uniform, which he also wore last year — and a stroller carrying her little one, whose face is covered by a pumpkin emoji.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

She also gave an update on her husband, who checked into rehab earlier this month, according to Us Weekly.

When an Instagram user asked if Ryan was still in rehab, Mackenzie said, “He is doing SO good. Proud of him!”

Earlier this month, Mackenzie gave birth to the couple’s first child — son Jagger Ryan Edwards — on Oct. 9, according to Radar Online. He weighed 7 lbs. and 1 oz.

Jagger is Mackenzie’s second child. She also has son Hudson, 4, from a previous relationship.

PEOPLE is out to MTV for comment.

RELATED: Teen Mom‘s Ryan Edwards Takes ‘Full Accountability’ After Arrest: ‘I Messed Up’

The reality TV pair secretly tied the knot before Ryan, who shares Bentley with Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout, headed to rehab back in May, and they exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November 2017.

In an April episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie confirmed her pregnancy when she showed a positive test to producer Jeni, who quickly hugged and congratulated her.

When asked if her husband was happy, Mackenzie said, “[He] was so excited, he couldn’t contain himself.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Mackenzie shared shots of her growing baby bump to Instagram.

In July, Mackenzie shared a sweet snap in which she sat under a blanket and rested her hand on top of her bump as Ryan’s hand touched the lower part of her stomach.

“Happiness is H•O•M•E•M•A•D•E,” she captioned the photo.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.