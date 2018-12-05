Ryan Edwards is soaking up quality time with his infant son after returning home from rehab.

His wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards, who welcomed the couple’s first child together — son Jagger Ryan Edwards — on Oct. 9, shared a sweet photo to her Instagram Story Tuesday of Ryan at home. In the image, Ryan appears to be holding their baby boy while sitting in a chair and gazing downward.

“He’s the biggest help. I love this man,” she wrote on the image when a fan asked, “How’s life now that Ryan’s home with the kids and new baby?”

Although Ryan was not present for his son’s birth, meeting Jagger for the first time was an unforgettable moment for Mackenzie, who said on her Instagram Story that her husband “wouldn’t let him go. Sweetest moment I’ve experienced.”

The mother of two — she also has son Hudson, 4, from a previous relationship — went on to praise Ryan for his care and unwavering support in two follow-up Instagram Story posts.

“God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids,” wrote Mackenzie.

“Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken,” she wrote, following a post about 10 warning signs of an abusive relationship. “As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

She also explained why she chose to “stay with Ryan even tho he had a drug issue.”

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she told a questioning fan. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.”

In an April episode of Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie confirmed her pregnancy when she showed a positive test to producer Jeni, who quickly hugged and congratulated her.

When asked if her husband was happy, Mackenzie said, “[He] was so excited, he couldn’t contain himself.”

Because Ryan — he also shares 10-year-old son Bentley with Teen Mom OG‘s Maci Bookout — returned to rehab earlier this year, he was not present for baby Jagger’s delivery.

“It’s called a 90-day intensive rehab facility,” Mackenzie’s mother-in-law Jen said in an October episode. “We can’t talk to him for seven days. They’re pretty strict. Two phone calls a week, 10 minutes [for each phone call].”

Due to the length of the program, Ryan and Mackenzie knew he would miss the birth of their first child together.

“If I did not love Ryan I would call him the most selfish a—— ever for missing this,” she said. “[But] if he’s going to miss [the baby] being born but be healthy forever, what more could I ask for?”