Teen Mom OG's Ryan Edwards and Wife Mackenzie Standifer Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer!

The Teen Mom OG stars are expecting their second child together, Standifer announced on Friday.

“Baby Girl Edwards is coming in January!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sonogram of their baby on the way. The reality star also added a pink bow emoji to the announcement.

In addition to son Jagger, 8 months, Edwards shares son Bentley, 10, with his ex, and fellow Teen Mom OG star, Maci Bookout. Standifer also has a son from a previous relationship.

The baby news comes three months after Edwards, 31, spent time in jail following his January arrest, when he was charged with theft of services.

In January, Edwards was arrested on a previous heroin possession charge stemming from an outstanding warrant. He spent three months in jail in Tennessee before returning home in April.

The Teen Mom OG star was first arrested for possession of heroin on March 12, 2017, according to the Red Bank County clerk’s office. In March 2018, Edwards was arrested for violating terms of his probation stemming from the charge, and in July 2018, he was arrested for violating probation a second time.

Edwards has long battled substance abuse and completed his most recent stint in rehab in December 2018. He also missed the birth of son Jagger while receiving treatment in October.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Standifer opened up about her husband’s arrest.

“He got arrested because they say he didn’t pay a $30 bar tab but any probation violation that happens is going to fall under the original heroin possession charge from 2016,” she explained. “And so everybody assumes that Ryan is on heroin.”

“It’s hard not to get down on yourself. There’s a part of me that’s just angry. I didn’t sign up to be a single mother,” she continued.

The reality TV pair secretly tied the knot before Edwards headed to rehab back in May 2017, and they exchanged vows at a church ceremony in November 2017.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.