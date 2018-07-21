Ryan Edwards and Wife Mackenzie Reveal They're Quitting Teen Mom OG: 'We're Not Returning'

Hours after it was announced that Bristol Palin was joining the cast of Teen Mom OG, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer Edwards announced they would be leaving the show.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Mackenzie told E! News on Friday, claiming that MTV “did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

“They want to want to talk about us but they don’t want to pay us and film us,” Ryan remarked, alleging that even though he’s sober now, his ex Maci Bookout — and fellow Teen Mom OG star — told MTV “she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show.”

The couple announced earlier this year that they are pregnant with their first child. Additionally, Ryan has 9-year-old son Bentley with Bookout, while Mackenzie has 4-year-old son Hudson with ex Zachary Stephens.

Edwards also spoke out against MTV on Friday as he shared a powerful message about addiction on Instagram.

“I will never stop speaking out against this horrible disease! It consumes your life and turns you into someone even you don’t know. I’m asking you to never give up. Each day is a struggle. I’ve made mistakes and I have really messed up in the past but there is so much hope ahead and it doesn’t mean I can’t change the future,” Edwards wrote.

Discussing the way he and his wife might be portrayed on the upcoming season of the reality show, he added: “Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth.”

“They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he continued. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their s— and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very, very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

The reality TV pair secretly tied the knot before Ryan headed to rehab back in May 2017 and exchanged vows at a church ceremony that November.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said in a statement at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

News of their departure came just hours after Bristol Palin shared how excited she was to join the show.

Confirming the news, the 27-year-old mother of three shared a shot of herself posing with her children, while a small film crew stood in the background.

“I am excited to join MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG.’ I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

Former cast member Farrah Abraham left the show earlier this year after settling a lawsuit against MTV’s parent company Viacom in March for an undisclosed amount.