Teen Mom OG's Ryan Edwards Celebrates Christmas at Home with Family Following Stint in Rehab

Ryan Edwards celebrated Christmas with “3x the love” this year.

The Teen Mom OG star and his wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards were all smiles as they rang in the Dec. 25 holiday with their blended family this week.

On Tuesday, Mackenzie shared an adorable family photo featuring her 4-year-old son Hudson (from a previous relationship), Ryan holding the family dog, and herself holding their 2-month-old son, Jagger, standing in front of the Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas!” Mackenzie captioned the image on Instagram.

Shortly after, Mackenzie shared a sweet snap of their three boys — Hudson, Jagger and Ryan’s 10-year-old son Bentley (whom he shares with ex and Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout) — wearing matching holiday pajamas in front of the tree.

Days earlier, the couple shared multiple photos that were captured during an outdoor family photo shoot.

“3x the boys, 3x the messes, 3x the fun and 3x the love,” Mackenzie captioned one of the three boys.

“Merry Christmas from our family to yours!” she captioned a similar shot.

The holiday comes weeks after Mackenzie confirmed that Ryan had returned home following his stint in rehab.

In early December, she shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story of Ryan at their house. In the photo, Ryan appears to be holding their newborn baby boy while sitting in a chair and gazing downward.

“He’s the biggest help. I love this man,” she wrote on the image in response to a fan that asked, “How’s life now that Ryan’s home with the kids and new baby?”

Although Ryan was not present for his son’s birth, meeting Jagger for the first time was an unforgettable moment for Mackenzie, who revealed on her Instagram Story that her husband “wouldn’t let him go. Sweetest moment I’ve experienced.”

She went on to praise Ryan for his care and unwavering support, gushing: “God has blessed me with the most caring husband and kids.”

“Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken,” she wrote following a post about 10 warning signs of an abusive relationship. “As much as I have been there for him, he’s been there for me 10x over.”

She also explained why she chose to “stay with Ryan even tho he had a drug issue.”

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she told a questioning fan. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.”