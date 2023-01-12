Ryan Dorsey Says He 'Never Will' Have Answers to Son's Heartbreaking 'Why's' on Naya Rivera's Birthday

Ryan Dorsey said he and son Josey are "doing the best we can" as he marked the late Glee star's 36th birthday

By
Published on January 12, 2023 04:02 PM
Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera
Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera on what would've been her 36th birthday.

The Big Sky actor — who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018 — shared an emotional tribute to the Glee alum, who died in July 2020.

The post included a series of photos of Rivera and the couple's 7-year-old son Josey Hollis.

"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures," he wrote. "But I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will."

Dorsey, 39, added the father-son duo are "doing the best we can".

He concluded his tribute by telling Rivera to "fly high" and encouraging his followers to stay strong.

"If you're reading this no matter what you're going through, take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride," he shared. "I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward. 🫶"

RELATED VIDEO: The Life and Legacy of Naya Rivera

In July 2020, Rivera and her son Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the boat was not returned on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but the mother of one was not with her child.

Rivera was missing for five days before her body was found on July 13. An autopsy later determined her cause of death to be an accidental drowning, and authorities determined that she likely saved Josey by putting him back on board the boat before she died. Rivera was laid to rest on July 24, 2020.

In May, Dorsey shared an emotional reflection on Mother's Day in which he talked about spending the day alone while Josey was with his grandmother. Opening up about visiting the cemetery on that day, Dorsey shared memories that the ride brought back.

"On the way there's places I pass that bring back times. This is where we took him when he was little that one time…Damn, we had dinner there. That's the street I used to live on when we first met…she used to live there on Magnolia ... I miss my exit as I feel like I didn't blink for 10 minutes as my mind was wandering with so many flashes," Dorsey wrote.

"The harder I think about things, it's harder to believe. Un-f---ing-believable, still that this is reality. That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all. The thing about LA for me is its like every mile or so I drive is a memory of an experience that stings bc it's gone," he continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Turning onto Forest Lawn Drive will always bring the memory of two summers ago. But the memories prior to that I have to be grateful for & our son. So I have my time & my talk & shed my tears. Talk about the dumb s--- that set us apart," Dorsey shared. "Thinking about regrets & how life could be, but how it is. Then I have to go on with my day and…that's all we can do is go on, go on while we can."

Related Articles
Clare Crawley, Dale Moss
Former 'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Says She Felt 'Robbed' in Engagement Experience with Dale Moss
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham Create Special Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of ‘Slightly Horse Obsessed’ Daughter
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Durham Create Cake to Celebrate 13th Birthday of 'Horse Obsessed' Daughter
Teresa Giudice attends the DSW holiday gifting season event at Glasshouse Chelsea on November 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for DSW) ; REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
Teresa Giudice 'Can't Relate' to Jen Shah's Fraud Case: 'I Would Never Do Something Like That'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock (13648462am) Felicity Huffman, at A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala at Hollywood American Legion in Los Angeles, CA, USA on December 03, 2022. A New Way Of Life 2022 Gala - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 04 Dec 2022
Felicity Huffman to Appear in 'Good Doctor' Spinoff — Her First Role Since College Admissions Scandal
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- "The Divided States of Erika" Episode 1105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Kyle Richards Calls Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Departure 'a Big Loss': 'She Brought a Lot to the Show'
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Ruby Barker attends the Black Lens Film Festival screening of "How To Stop A Recurring Dream" at BFI Southbank on July 16, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)
'Bridgerton' Star Ruby Barker Reveals Her Father Has Died: 'This World Is Less Lighter Without You'
Ben Masters attends the "30th Annual Emmy Awards" press room May 16, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Ben Masters, Star of NBC Soap Opera 'Passions', Dead at 75: Report
mark wahlberg and rhea durham's daughter turns 13
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Daughter Grace Celebrates 13th Birthday: 'My Little Lady'
Cory monteith roommate rollout
Cory Monteith's Former Roommate Shares Memories of His 'Goofball' Late Friend: 'He Changed My Life'
Emma D’Arcy, Miguel Sapochnik, and Milly Alcock accept the Best Television Series – Drama award for "House of the Dragon" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
'House of the Dragon' Director Appreciates HBO Letting Him Take on 'GoT' as Prequel Wins at Golden Globes
Jennifer Coolidge accepts the Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "The White Lotus" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jennifer Coolidge Gets Bleeped and a Standing Ovation After Bringing Mike White to Tears at Golden Globes
Paul Walter Hauser accepts the Best Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film award for "Black Bird" onstage at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Golden Globe Winner Paul Walter Hauser Leads Rousing Tribute to Late 'Black Bird' Costar Ray Liotta
Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy Accepts Carol Burnett Award at 2023 Golden Globes and Speaks on His Career of 'Hope and Progress'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Cash Warren and Jessica Alba attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessica Alba Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Cash Warren: 'I've Loved You More and More'
Pat Benatar
Revisit Pat Benatar's Biggest Hits as She Celebrates Her 70th Birthday
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Meghan King attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman