Ryan Dorsey Says He 'Never Will' Have Answers to Son's Heartbreaking 'Why's' on Naya Rivera's Birthday

Ryan Dorsey is remembering Naya Rivera on what would've been her 36th birthday.

The Big Sky actor — who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018 — shared an emotional tribute to the Glee alum, who died in July 2020.

The post included a series of photos of Rivera and the couple's 7-year-old son Josey Hollis.

"A little easier with each little bit of time that passes by to look at pictures," he wrote. "But I still don't have the answers to the questions to the why's our sweet boy asks from time to time. I never will."

Dorsey, 39, added the father-son duo are "doing the best we can".

He concluded his tribute by telling Rivera to "fly high" and encouraging his followers to stay strong.

"If you're reading this no matter what you're going through, take a moment of gratitude that you're still here on this ride," he shared. "I know some days are harder than others to get up, but keep we just gotta keep pushing onward. 🫶"

In July 2020, Rivera and her son Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the boat was not returned on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but the mother of one was not with her child.

Rivera was missing for five days before her body was found on July 13. An autopsy later determined her cause of death to be an accidental drowning, and authorities determined that she likely saved Josey by putting him back on board the boat before she died. Rivera was laid to rest on July 24, 2020.

In May, Dorsey shared an emotional reflection on Mother's Day in which he talked about spending the day alone while Josey was with his grandmother. Opening up about visiting the cemetery on that day, Dorsey shared memories that the ride brought back.

"On the way there's places I pass that bring back times. This is where we took him when he was little that one time…Damn, we had dinner there. That's the street I used to live on when we first met…she used to live there on Magnolia ... I miss my exit as I feel like I didn't blink for 10 minutes as my mind was wandering with so many flashes," Dorsey wrote.

"The harder I think about things, it's harder to believe. Un-f---ing-believable, still that this is reality. That this is our real life and I have to blink hard & shake my head as if to snap out of it & grasp the facts of it all once and for all. The thing about LA for me is its like every mile or so I drive is a memory of an experience that stings bc it's gone," he continued.

"Turning onto Forest Lawn Drive will always bring the memory of two summers ago. But the memories prior to that I have to be grateful for & our son. So I have my time & my talk & shed my tears. Talk about the dumb s--- that set us apart," Dorsey shared. "Thinking about regrets & how life could be, but how it is. Then I have to go on with my day and…that's all we can do is go on, go on while we can."