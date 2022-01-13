Ryan Dorsey Details Emotional Visit to Naya Rivera's Grave on Her 35th Birthday: 'Forever Sad'

Ryan Dorsey paid his respects to Naya Rivera on what would've been her 35th birthday.

On Wednesday, Dorsey described his emotional visit to Rivera's grave on Instagram. The actor was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, and they shared 6-year-old son Josey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Made the visit today to see you, to spend some time. Up the hill I went, memories flashing through my mind as I drive… The end is inevitable for all of our lives, passing other people doing the same, I see some wiping tears out of their eyes," Dorsey, 38, began his caption.

"Approaching where you rest, bouquet of daisies and baby breath. Trying to hold it together, feeling all I feel, eyes getting wet still can't believe it's real… Step by step walking by each marker it's all so surreal, Getting closer gritting my teeth trying to keep it together," the father of one wrote.

"I look up in the sky and notice the weather… I suppose trying to distract my mind but reality comes back quick nobody knows…why. Why you had to leave us behind," Dorsey continued. "I hope it gets easier as time goes by, but forever is forever, and I'll never know why. You would've been XXXV."

The actor concluded, "Able to finally look at a couple videos today, I guess you can say I'm doing better…but better is just a better word for forever sad, this s--- is unbelievable forever."

In July 2020, Rivera and her son Josey rented a boat at Lake Piru in Southern California. When the boat was not returned on time, staff found it on the north side of the lake with Josey sleeping in his life jacket on board, but the mother of one was not with her child.

Rivera was missing for five days before she was found on July 13. An autopsy later determined her cause of death to be an accidental drowning, and authorities determined that she likely saved Josey by putting him back on board the boat before she died.

Rivera was laid to rest on July 24, 2020.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Dorsey paid tribute to Rivera and shared how "proud" she would be of their child.

"She knew how willing Josey was to share his things but she'd be so proud to see how he'll give things he loves away to friends or donate them," the Big Sky actor shared.

"He has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh when he's watching TV that's kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so. No matter your mood, it would make anyone smile if you heard it," he continued.