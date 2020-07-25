Ryan Dorsey Breaks His Silence on Naya Rivera's Death: 'I Don't Know If I'll Ever Believe It'

Ryan Dorsey is grieving the death of Naya Rivera.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old actor shared a tribute to his ex-wife, with whom he shared 4-year-old son Josey. Rivera, 33, accidentally drowned while swimming at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, with Josey. Law officials recovered the Glee star's body from the water on July 13, five days after she was reported missing.

"This is so unfair...there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair," Dorsey wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with a photo of Rivera and their son Josey.

"I don't know what to say... I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: 'Ryan can you stop snap chatting!' Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up," the father of one continued.

"Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep," said Dorsey, who was married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018.

Rivera's final moments were spent saving the person she loved most, according to Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub, who recounted what Josey told authorities about the tragic accident.

"We know from speaking with her son, that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya, who boosted him onto the deck from behind," the sheriff said. "He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water."

Ayub also said that authorities believe "the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."