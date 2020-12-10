Ryan Dorsey to Appear on Station 19 as Guest Star 5 Months After Ex Naya Rivera's Death

Ryan Dorsey is heading to Station 19.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old actor will appear in the "Don't Look Back in Anger" episode of the ABC drama, on which he will guest-star as Eddie.

A day before the season 4 episode's airing, he teased his appearance in an Instagram post, which sees Dorsey posing alongside series stars Barrett Doss (Victoria Hughes) and Jason George (Dr. Ben Warren), both of whom he praised as being "easy and fun to work with."

"Tomorrow night on 8PM @ABC, see me/EDDIE on @station19 (thanks for having me!) & see how front line workers deal with insanity under pressure first hand during a pandemic never knowing the type of characters they will encounter & S/o to @jasonwinstongeorge & @dontgo_jasonwaterfalls for being easy and fun to work with🤙 🙏," wrote Dorsey.

In the photo, Dorsey, whose cheek has a large, bloody gash in it, appears to be attended to by Doss and George, who are both dressed in masks and medical coverings.

His appearance on the Grey's Anatomy spinoff comes five months after the death of his ex-wife Naya Rivera at age 33, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Josey.

On July 13, Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura County, California — five days after she disappeared during a boating trip with Josey. The Glee star's cause of death was ruled to be a drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident. She was laid to rest on July 24.

Image zoom (L-R) Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey, son Josey | Credit: Ryan Dorsey/Instagram

Following her death, Rivera's sister, Nickayla, moved in with Dorsey and Josey to help care for her young nephew.

Earlier this week, a source told PEOPLE that Dorsey is "doing okay" as he continues to grieve the loss while raising his little boy.

"Ryan is very much about keeping Naya's memory alive. He often tells Josey, 'Mommy would have liked that,' " the source said.

As a way to keep her close to their hearts, Dorsey and 5-year-old Josey "look at pictures together and Ryan reminds Josey about all the fun that he had with his mom. Ryan is very focused on being the best dad," said the source. "He is doing a great job."

Along with Nickayla and both of their families, Dorsey works hard at making things the best possible for Josey. "They are getting ready for Christmas now," the source said of Dorsey and Nickayla, whose families both plan to spend Christmas together. "Ryan and Josey have been decorating."