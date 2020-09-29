Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera's Sister Shop Together as She Speaks Out About 'How Things Look'

Nickayla Rivera clarifies that she is simply "showing up" for her nephew Josey

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla and her ex-husband Ryan Dorsey are leaning on each other following the actress's tragic drowning death.

On Sept. 19, Nickayla, 25, and Dorsey, 37, were photographed appearing to hold hands at a Target in Los Angeles. The two, who both wore face masks amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, were seen coming down the store's escalator.

Nickayla and Dorsey were also seen together on Sept. 9 out and about. The sightings follows reports that Nickayla and Dorsey have moved in together to care for Dorsey and Naya's 5-year-old son Josey. The two are renting a three-bedroom home together as they care for Josey, according to The Daily Mail.

Reps for Dorsey and the Rivera family did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. However, Nickayla seemingly spoke out about spending time with Dorsey on her Instagram Story late Monday night, saying that she is simply ″showing up″ for her nephew. She also asked that critics show ″compassion.″

″In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself,″ Nickayla explained.

She added that she's ″not concerned with the way things look″ because ″no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.″

″What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted. I hope you can all do the same," Nickayla concluded.

Naya's body was found in Lake Piru in Ventura, California, on July 13, five days after she disappeared in the water during a boat trip with Josey. She was 33.

The Glee star's cause of death was ruled as drowning and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

Dorsey and Naya tied the knot in 2014 and divorced in 2018. The exes remained on good terms and co-parented Josey together.

After her death was confirmed, Dorsey paid tribute to Naya, writing on Instagram: ″This is so unfair.″