Who is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley has found her match!

After a very public search for love, the longtime Bachelor Nation star recently announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins.

"I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE exclusively of Dawkin's proposal. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning."

The former Bachelorette star shared the exciting news on Oct. 10 on Instagram alongside a photo of Dawkins down on one knee, silhouetted against a romantic background of a lantern release at the RiSE Festival a few days prior.

Though the exact date of when the two met remains unclear, their relationship can be traced back to at least a year before they went Instagram official on Sept. 6. In the weeks that followed, Crawley and Dawkins have been nothing but smiles and cute PDA ever since.

The news of Crawley's relationship comes after she split — for the second time — from Dale Moss in September 2021. The pair became engaged after meeting just a few weeks prior on The Bachelorette. She was also engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018's Bachelor Winter Games.

Between Dawkin's personal and professional backgrounds, here's everything to know about Crawley's fiancé.

He's been in a relationship with Clare Crawley for at least a year

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Dawkins and Crawley publicized their romance when they went Instagram official on Sept. 6 this year, but that wasn't the beginning of their relationship. On the Bachelor alum's engagement post, one pinned comment implied she's been in a relationship since 2021.

"Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f—ing cute," the comment read.

He prefers to keep a low profile

Clare Crawley/Instagram

By the look of his private Instagram page, it can be assumed that Crawley's fiancé prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. But now that he and the former reality star have made their relationship official, we can expect to see more of Crawley's husband-to-be on her social media.

He's a father of two daughters

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Despite his private profile on Instagram, he discloses a few details in his bio — one being, his family background.

"Girl Dad," his bio reads — along with the emoji of a pair of people side by side, revealing that he is a dad of two daughters.

He's a competitive athlete

Clare Crawley/Instagram

In addition to a tiny note in his Instagram bio hinting at his sporty background, Dawkins details his athletic involvement on his LinkedIn. According to his professional profile, the "competitive athlete" has participated in several Ironman events.

And he's not just competitive, he's successful: His team of four placed second in the Race Across America from San Diego to Atlantic City.

He has a sports-related profession

Clare Crawley/Instagram

Following his passion for athletics, Dawkins created a sports-related career for himself when he was a 25-year-old graduate student at San Francisco State University. He was the president and founder of Project Sport, a sports marketing and event production company with a focus on running and cycling.

In 2014, the company was acquired by Raceforce, LCC. Since then, he's taken his skills to Mascot Sports where he serves as the company's CEO. The venture represents clients in sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing and athlete representation, per Dawkin's LinkedIn.