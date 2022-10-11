Entertainment TV Who is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins Here's everything to know about former Bachelorette Clare Crawley's husband-to-be, including his kids and his career By Skyler Caruso Skyler Caruso Instagram Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 03:28 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Clare Crawley/Instagram Clare Crawley has found her match! After a very public search for love, the longtime Bachelor Nation star recently announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins. "I am over the moon!" Crawley told PEOPLE exclusively of Dawkin's proposal. "This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago. It's just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning." The former Bachelorette star shared the exciting news on Oct. 10 on Instagram alongside a photo of Dawkins down on one knee, silhouetted against a romantic background of a lantern release at the RiSE Festival a few days prior. Every 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couple: Where Are They Now? Though the exact date of when the two met remains unclear, their relationship can be traced back to at least a year before they went Instagram official on Sept. 6. In the weeks that followed, Crawley and Dawkins have been nothing but smiles and cute PDA ever since. The news of Crawley's relationship comes after she split — for the second time — from Dale Moss in September 2021. The pair became engaged after meeting just a few weeks prior on The Bachelorette. She was also engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard after 2018's Bachelor Winter Games. Between Dawkin's personal and professional backgrounds, here's everything to know about Crawley's fiancé. He's been in a relationship with Clare Crawley for at least a year Clare Crawley/Instagram Dawkins and Crawley publicized their romance when they went Instagram official on Sept. 6 this year, but that wasn't the beginning of their relationship. On the Bachelor alum's engagement post, one pinned comment implied she's been in a relationship since 2021. "Finally. A year later and y'all are still so f—ing cute," the comment read. 'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life' He prefers to keep a low profile Clare Crawley/Instagram By the look of his private Instagram page, it can be assumed that Crawley's fiancé prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. But now that he and the former reality star have made their relationship official, we can expect to see more of Crawley's husband-to-be on her social media. He's a father of two daughters Clare Crawley/Instagram Despite his private profile on Instagram, he discloses a few details in his bio — one being, his family background. "Girl Dad," his bio reads — along with the emoji of a pair of people side by side, revealing that he is a dad of two daughters. Clare Crawley Goes Instagram-Official with New Boyfriend: 'My Perfect Match' He's a competitive athlete Clare Crawley/Instagram In addition to a tiny note in his Instagram bio hinting at his sporty background, Dawkins details his athletic involvement on his LinkedIn. According to his professional profile, the "competitive athlete" has participated in several Ironman events. And he's not just competitive, he's successful: His team of four placed second in the Race Across America from San Diego to Atlantic City. He has a sports-related profession Clare Crawley/Instagram Following his passion for athletics, Dawkins created a sports-related career for himself when he was a 25-year-old graduate student at San Francisco State University. He was the president and founder of Project Sport, a sports marketing and event production company with a focus on running and cycling. In 2014, the company was acquired by Raceforce, LCC. Since then, he's taken his skills to Mascot Sports where he serves as the company's CEO. The venture represents clients in sponsorship strategy, experiential marketing and athlete representation, per Dawkin's LinkedIn.