Ryan Adams 'Constantly Belittled' Mandy Moore During Their Marriage, Source Says

For Mandy Moore, being married to Ryan Adams wasn’t always a picnic.

One day after the singer, 43, went on a rambling Twitter spree where he claimed he couldn’t even remember marrying Moore, 34, a source tells PEOPLE that Adams’ previous behavior made their marriage “impossible.”

“Ryan could be terrible to Mandy when they were married,” the source says of the former couple, who tied the knot in 2009, before announcing their separation six years later.

“Yes, there were some good times, but he had so many issues. He constantly belittled her. And he was selfish and made everything about him,” the source explains, adding that the This Is Us star “tried so hard to be a good wife and good friend, but he made it impossible.”

A rep for Adams had no comment.

“She didn’t deserve it,” the insider remarks, before adding that Moore, who’s now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith, has moved on.

“Everything happened the way it was supposed to and she is truly happy now. Taylor is the perfect fit for her and she doesn’t even dwell on her past with Ryan. She’s happily moved on,” the source shares.

After the actress opened up about her divorce in the November issue of Glamour, commenting that she “didn’t choose the right person,” Adams posted a series of Twitter messages that have since been deleted.

“She didn’t like the Melvins or BladeRunner. Doomed from the start…” he wrote, before claiming that he was allegedly using drugs so heavily he did not remember their 2009 wedding.

“When someone told me we got married I thought they were joking,” he said. “Then I realized how many painkillers I was taking. Honestly there weren’t enough to numb the shock. Gollygooops.”

To make matters worse, Adams went on to compare his marriage to Moore to being “stuck to the spiritual equivalent of a soggy piece of cardboard.”

The remark echoed a comment Moore had made to Glamour that she felt “spiritually and fundamentally stuck” before her split.

Later that evening, Adams went on to apologize for his comments.

“I apologize for my remarks. I was trying to be funny. But I have and will always choose to remember the amazing moments. It isn’t classy or ok lessen what was. I am happy for everyone and doing my best,” he wrote.

Moore has previously opened up about her past with her ex-husband, often finding the good in a painful situation.

“My story deviated in a different direction than I expected,” she previously told PEOPLE of her split. “But ultimately, life is about being happy and fulfilled and sometimes that means making hard choices.”

“You couldn’t pay me to go back five or 10 years ago,” she continued. “Having gone through trials and tribulations has brought me to this place today. I feel so much lighter. And I’m growing into the best version of myself.”

After six years of marriage, Moore and Adams announced their separation in January 2015. A little over a year later, the pair finalized their divorce in June 2016.