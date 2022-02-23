The final episodes of the Netflix series Ozark will air on the streaming platform starting April 29

Ruth Langmore's Trauma Comes to Light in Ozark Final Episodes Teaser: Death Is 'Not Soon Enough'

Ruth Langmore is not like you.

A teaser for the final seven episodes of Ozark' season 4 follows the show's lead, played by Julia Garner, as she talks through her childhood trauma — and the presence of death in her life.

"My childhood traumas are not like yours. You see, I'm a cursed Langmore," Ruth says. As her voiceover plays, she is seen driving a car with tears in her eyes, and a gun on the passenger seat beside her.

"Long inured to violence and death, and in the case of a Langmore, perhaps not soon enough," Ruth says. At one point in the quick teaser, she's seen pointing a rifle at Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, respectively).

Ozark Credit: Netflix

"The end arrives sooner than you think," the trailer teases.

The season 4 announcement introduces the final seven episodes of Ozark, which will premiere April 29 on Netflix. The first part of season 4 is already available to stream on the platform. Episodes one through seven of the final season aired on Jan. 21.

So far, Ozark's final season has been focused on tying up loose ends — or so the characters think. The Byrde family is planning a move back to Chicago after a crime-filled few years living by the Missouri mountains. But there's still much more content to come — and more problems that may keep the family in their criminal ties.

For the Langmores, there are major family changes on the horizon. The mid-season finale in January showed Wyatt Langmore pledging to marry Darlene Snell, a decision that made Ruth furious.