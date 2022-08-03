Ruth Buzzi, Recovering from Multiple Strokes, Jokes She's 'Not Quite Ready to Make an Ash of Myself'

Ruth Buzzi is keeping it light.

After suffering from multiple strokes two weeks ago, the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress, 86, posted a photo to Twitter on Wednesday giving fans a funny and uplifting update on her health.

"Some people have strokes of luck; I had the other kind," Buzzi wrote, alongside a picture of her and her cat. The Emmy winner went on to thank her followers for "all your love, messages, cards, letters and Sweet Tweets!"

The comedian continued, "And although my final arrangements include cremation, I'm not quite ready to make an ash out of myself. xoxoxo"

On July 19th, Buzzi's husband Kent Perkins shared her health struggles on Facebook.

In the photo of her celebrating her 85th birthday last year, Buzzi is seen smiling while holding a piece of pie.

"This photo was from nearly a year ago on Ruthie's birthday. She wants you to know she is not in pain and is aware you are sending your best wishes her way as she battles the results of devastating strokes that have left her bedridden and incapacitated," Perkins wrote on the comedian's official Facebook page.

He added that she can "still speak and understand" and "still recognizes all her friends and loved ones. I am reading to her your wonderful comments and she smiles."

Perkins said that he is now "living with an attitude of gratitude for 43 years of marriage to my best friend, the greatest person I ever met, the one and only Ruth Buzzi."

"Her love for others knows no bounds, and she has spent a lifetime making people smile," he wrote.

Perkins then saluted his wife for "dealing with the situation bravely, and still with humor, believe it or not... and with the love of God in her heart and soul, she thanks you for being her friend. And for the love you've shown her continuously for the past six decades or more..."

Vince Bucci/Getty

He ended with, "Whatever happens, please know you have always been loved right back in return."

Perkins' message came after a sentimental message was shared on Buzzi's Twitter on July 18 and simply read, "Thank you for your love and friendship for all these years."

Buzzi is well-known for her role as Gladys Ormphby in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, which aired from 1967 to 1973. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 1973 and two Primetime Emmy nominations in 1969 and 1972.

She also notably portrayed Suzie Kabloozie in Sesame Street from 1993 to 2006 and appeared in The Dean Martin Show and The Berenstain Bears.