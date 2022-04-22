Charlie Barnett Engaged to Set Designer Drew Binder

Russian Doll and You star Charlie Barnett is set to say his "I dos" to fiancé Drew Binder in a bohemian wedding with a western touch

Charlie Barnett is engaged!

The Russian Doll star, 34, is set to wed his now-fiancé, set dresser and designer Drew Binder.

Barnett revealed his happy news while walking the red carpet for the season two premiere of the Netflix series earlier this week, telling Page Six that he and Binder want their wedding to have a western touch.

"I worked on a ranch for many summers while I was at school at Juilliard," he told the outlet. "It was a nice outlet from doing all this mental work, and I just needed to do something physical — build a fence, wrangle."

"I'm from Florida, so I learned a lot. I got really educated on black cowboys, specifically female black cowboys, cowpeople? I don't know how to say it," he added. "There's a deep, rich history, especially in Wyoming and Montana, lot of runaway slaves, but we don't talk about them."

The You, Ordinary Joe and Chicago Fire alum went on to say that that the ceremony is "going to be very bohemian" with loved ones residing in either cabins or RVs during the festivities.

Drew Bender, Charlie Barnett

Barnett and Binder have been dating for a few years, the You alum first sharing a photo of Binder on Instagram back in June 2018.

The two made their red carpet debut in September 2019 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, and attended the 71st Emmy Awards later that month, posing for pics at the show's official after party.

Months earlier, Barnett shared to Instagram a sweet tribute to Binder, who has worked as a set dresser on films like Booksmart and a designer on TV shows like Love, Victor and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

"Happy bday to this incredible man!" Barnett wrote in April 2019, along a picture of the pair "Thank you to his parents for making him and to him for making my life better."

Elsewhere in his chat with Page Six, Barnett said that although he may be the "bridezilla" of the pair, he and his soon-to-be husband are both "very chill people."

"Wyoming is a difficult place to find things. That's where I've been a bridezilla," he teased. "Like, where the f--- do I find a porta-potty in the vicinity of Salt Lake City? I don't want to have to ship it."

The actor also revealed that he and Binder will not be partaking in eating cake on their wedding day, as they will be "having pies" instead.

"It's a higher altitude, so it's hard to bake cakes up there," he explained.