Russian Doll Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Netflix — Watch the Teaser

"This season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations," said Netflix

Russian Doll is making its return to Netflix this spring!

On Monday, Netflix announced the hit comedy-drama Russian Doll is returning for its second season on April 20. Netflix also dropped the official trailer for the upcoming season of the series.

Season 1 of Russian Doll followed Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) as she found herself caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party in New York City only to die at the end of the night. Each time she dies, the night restarts at the same exact moment.

The series also stars Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Charlie Barnett and Annie Murphy.

In the brief trailer, Lyonne's character can be seen traveling through time in what appears to be a rapid transit system location before sitting at a table and taking a shot saying, "when the universe f---- with you, let it." The trailer also features Barnett's character.

"Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality's time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens," Netflix said in the season 2 announcement.

"Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan's most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out," the streaming service shared.

While announcing the series had been renewed for a second season in 2019, Lyonne said fans could expect the same show "just weirder."

"Same show, just weirder," she said at the time. "The character is a coder, so it would be appropriate to have this be the time and place to say, yes. So very much yes, I would love to do [a second season]."