Roger Ailes had a vision — and he was willing to do whatever it took to see it through.

In the official trailer for The Loudest Voice, which was released on Thursday, Russell Crowe assumes the role of the late former Fox News chief, who abruptly exited his post following multiple allegations of sexual harassment in 2016. Ailes died 10 months later, on May 10, 2017, at age 77 after falling and hitting his head in his bathroom.

“Television is the most powerful force in the world. We’re gonna give them a vision of the world as it really is — and the way they want it to be,” Crowe says in the trailer, outlining Ailes’ plans for the outlet. “People don’t want to be informed, they want to feel informed.”

In another scene, he can be seen groping Naomi Watts‘ character, Gretchen Carlson. (Carlson won a $20 million settlement against Ailes over sexual harassment in 2016.)

“I’ve had two Miss Americas, not that one yet,” he boasts to a pal.

Russell Crowe and Naomi Watts SHOWTIME

Russell Crowe SHOWTIME

The seven-part limited series will premiere June 30 on Showtime, and also stars Sienna Miller as the late Fox News chief’s wife Beth Ailes, Seth MacFarlane as Brian Lewis, Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch, and Annabelle Wallis as Laurie Luhn. The series will also feature Josh Charles as Carlson’s husband, Casey Close.

The project is based on extensive reporting by Gabriel Sherman for his bestselling book, The Loudest Voice in the Room, for which he interviewed more than 600 people. It will touch on the defining events of Ailes’ life, told through multiple points of view.

Ailes’ story will also be told in an upcoming Jay Roach movie, with John Lithgow assuming the role of the late CEO.

The Loudest Voice premieres June 30 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.