'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Sneak Peek: All Queens Return for the Season 2 Finale

Guess who's back in the house? It's the eliminated queens from season 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race!

On Friday's season finale of the VH1 reality competition series, host and head judge RuPaul welcomes back the six celebs who were asked to sashay away in weeks prior.

PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look at the return of the queens, in the first segment from the finale episode.

They include beloved actress Loretta Devine (as Fabulosity), "Tell It To My Heart" singer Taylor Dayne (as Electra Owl), Queer Eye O.G. Thom Filicia (as Jackie Would), Glee alumna Jenna Ushkowitz (as Milli Von Sunshine), Mean Girls star Daniel Franzese (as Donna Bellissima) and Ushkowitz's Glee costar Kevin McHale (as Chic-Fi-Lay).

All are announced one by one, each strutting the stage to their own individual backing song from RuPaul's catalogue.

"I have one thing to say: welcome home," the Emmy winner tells them afterward. "Look how gorgeous you all look. Amazing."

The show's finalists — Chakra 7 (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alumna Tatyana Ali), Poppy Love (Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean) and Thirsty Von Trapp (Hacks star Mark Indelicato) — are all in attendance as well.

One by one, each finalist (dressed in gold!) joins their fellow stars on stage before they're told to exit and prepare for their final solo performances.

"All season, our celebrity queens have embraced the miracle of drag with their whole heart and soul," RuPaul says in the clip. "The final competition is just getting started. ... And I know you are going to make your sister's proud."

The winner of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race will be chosen by RuPaul herself, though fellow judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews will all be offering their commentary throughout the show.

Ali, McLean and Indelicato aren't just competing for the crown and the title of America's Next Celebrity Drag Superstar, they're also trying to win $100,000 for a charity of their choice.

For season 2, the series got a drag makeover of its own, the setting of the show even moving from RuPaul's iconic workroom to a stage live in front of a studio audience. For the first four weeks, the identities of the celebs were kept a secret from the audience too until they were eliminated from the competition (think The Masked Singer).

Helping the queens along the way were Ru's "Queen Supreme Mentors" — RuPaul's Drag Race standout Jujubee, RuPaul's Drag Race Canada judge Brooke Lynn Hytes and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 4 champ Monét X Change.

Other stars from the Drag Race family — Eureka, Gottmik, Katya, Morgan McMichaels, Silky Nutmeg Ganache and Violet Chachki — stopped by as "extra special guests stars" for a special duet challenge earlier in the season as well.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2 wraps up Friday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.