'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens

01 of 21 AJ McLean Ethan Miller/Getty; VH1/World of Wonder What season he competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen him before: Ummm… he's AJ McLean!? From the Backstreet Boys, duh! His drag persona: Poppy Love How'd he do? TBD — Poppy Love is still in the competition, among those in the Top 4. New episodes air Fridays on VH1.

02 of 21 Kevin McHale Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; VH1/World of Wonder What season he competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen him before: As Artie Abrams, the wheelchair-bound singer in Fox's Glee. He and pal Jenna Ushkowitz also have a podcast called Showmance where they recap Glee episodes and interview their former costars and friends. His drag persona: Chic-Fil-Lay How'd he do? TBD — Chic-Fi-Lay is still in the competition, among those in the Top 4.

03 of 21 Tatyana Ali Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; VH1/World of Wonder What season she competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen her before: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, where Ali starred as Ashley Banks. She also had roles on Love That Girl!, The Young and the Restless and a number of other film and TV roles. She's also dropped her debut album, Kiss The Sky, in 1998 and would go on to find chart success with its debut single "Daydreamin'. Her drag persona: Chakra 7 How'd she do? TBD — Chakra 7 is still in the competition, among those in the Top 4.

04 of 21 Mark Indelicato Amy Sussman/WireImage; VH1/World of Wonder What season he competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen him before: Indelicato is best known for his role as Justin Suarez on the ABC comedy Ugly Betty — a part he played from the ages of 12-16. He's a regular now on the acclaimed HBO Max series Hacks. His drag persona: Thirsty Von Trapp How'd he do? TBD — Thirsty is still in the competition, among those in the Top 4.

05 of 21 Daniel Franzese Amy Sussman/Getty; VH1/World of Wonder What season he competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen him before: Chances are viewers recognize Franzese thanks to his hilarious portrayal as Damian in Tina Fey's 2004 hit comedy, Mean Girls. The Brooklyn native has also had notice roles in Bully and in HBO's Looking, has guested on a number of beloved TV shows including The Comeback and Party Down, and has built a following for himself as a comedian. His one-man show, Italian Mom Loves You — based off a viral character he created on social media — is currently earning him raves. His drag persona: Donna Bellisimo How'd he do? Franzese made it all the way to the top 5. And though he didn't win the crown, he gushed to PEOPLE afterwards that just being on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race was enough of a win. "RuPaul's Drag Race is my absolute favorite show," he said. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'm ready to come back for All Stars if they'll have me! Just… with bigger heels this time…"

06 of 21 Jenna Ushkowitz Emma McIntyre/Getty; VH1/World of Wonder What season she competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen her before: The South Koran-born American actress was one of the original stars of Fox's Glee, playing Tina Cohen-Chang. She went on become a force on Broadway, both as and actress in Waitress and as a producer of Once on this Island and The Inheritance — two productions that earned her Tony trophies. She's also build a career for herself as an activist and podcaster. Her drag persona: Milli Von Sunshine How'd she do? Ushkowitz's identity wasn't the only thing being kept under wraps during her time on RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race. The actress — who was voted off of the VH1 reality competition series's second season in an episode that aired Sept. 2 — told PEOPLE that beneath the elaborate costumes, wigs and makeup she donned, she was cooking up another big surprise: a baby. "When we filmed, I was actually 9 weeks pregnant," she said, of the daughter she'd later welcome with husband David Stanley. "Drag Race was actually the beginning of my journey into motherhood. And I couldn't tell anybody, nobody knew. It was my own little secret."

07 of 21 Thom Filicia Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty; VH1

08 of 21 Taylor Dayne Paul Archuleta/Getty; VH1 What season she competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen her before: The New York City-born singer rose to fame in 1987 with her smash hit debut single, "Tell It To My Heart," earning one of two career Grammy nominations. She's gone on to score six addition Top 10 singles including songs "like "Love Will Lead You Back" and "With Every Beat of My Heart." Her drag persona: Electra Owl How'd she do? "This is not as easy as it seems," Dayne told PEOPLE after her elimination from episode 2 of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race's sophomore season. Alip sync performance of Donna Summer's "Last Dance" coincidentally got her eliminated from the show, but at least her charity Global Green received a donation of $5,000. "It really was a lot of work," she said. "It was like Glee on crack!"

09 of 21 Loretta Devine David Livingston/Getty; VH1/World of Wonder What season she competed on: Season 2 Where you've seen her before: The Emmy-winning actress was a founding star of the 1981 Broadway musical Dreamgirls, originating the role of Lorrell, one of the three original Dreams (the others played by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Holliday). From there, she launched a wildly successful career in Hollywood, with hits on the big screen (Waiting to Exhale, The Preacher's Wife, ) and the small screen alike (Grey's Anatomy, P-Valley, Family Reunion, Mack & Rita). She has more than 170 career credits to her name, with plenty coming down the pike. Her drag persona: Fabulousity! How'd she do? Loretta Devine was the first star eliminated from the season 2 premiere of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, but told PEOPLE the experience was still fabulous."You don't often get to do roles on film and television where you're on stage, singing and dancing," she old PEOPLE. "I wanted to get my Dream back on!" She earned NAACP Legal Defense and Education fund earned a donation of $5,00.

10 of 21 Nico Tortorella Nico Tortorella, Olivette Isyou. Vh1/Getty Images What season they competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen them before: The actor, who identifies as non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns, became a breakout star playing Josh in Younger. Other notable roles include Scream 4 and the Walking Dead spinoff, World Beyond. Their drag persona: Olivette Isyou How'd they do? Tortorella has served as a guest judge on Drag Race before, and explained watching the show "fully changed" their life and helped them find liberation from gender and sexuality norms. And while they gave it their all in the Snatch Game challenge, as comedy legend Lucille Ball, in the end, Tortorella lost the main title. The star didn't go home empty handed, though — they earned a respectable $10,000 for Transgender Law Center.

11 of 21 Jermaine Fowler Jermaine Fowler. Vh1/Getty Images What season he competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen him before: The comedian has a big stand-up career, and is known for his starring role on the CBS television series Superior Donuts. His drag persona: Miss Mimi Teapot How'd he do? Fowler didn't win the final prize, but did get $10,000 for Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the largest anti-sexual assault nonprofit organization in the United States. He earned the love of RuPaul, too, who howled laughing at his hilarious impression of Kevin Hart (or Kevina Hart, as Fowler played him). Fowler also gave RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race its most touching moment, when he first saw himself in drag and revealed he looked just like his late mother, who was a lesbian. "It's actually really sweet that I got to see my mom again, like, through me," he said.

12 of 21 Jordan Connor Jordan Connor. Vh1/Getty Images What season he competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen him before: The Chinese-Canadian actor plays Southside High villain Sweet Pea on Riverdale. He's also had big roles in Looking for Alaska and Hospital Show. His drag persona: Babykins La Roux How'd he do? A Drag Race superfan, Connor came in looking to support his two gay siblings, telling Trixie, "As a straight male, I don't necessarily relate to drag as much as maybe my brother and sister do, and understanding the empowerment that a man feels when he dresses up in drag. I think that doing drag for me will really give me a new experience, and a new viewpoint on drag and the LGBTQ community too." In the end, he slayed the competition, nabbing laughs as Chrissy Teigen in the Snatch Game and ultimately beating Fowler and Tortorella to win the title and $30,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

13 of 21 Tami Roman Tami Roman. Vh1/Getty Images What season she competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen her before: A reality TV pioneer, Roman first broke onto the scene as a cast member on season 2 of The Real World (Los Angeles) in 1993. Nearly two decades later, she would become one of the breakout stars on VH1's Basketball Wives and reunited with her former Real World costars on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. Her drag persona: Miss Shenita Cocktail How'd she do? Roman was a self-described underdog among her fellow competitors, but stood out, especially when she showed off her best Jane Fonda workout moves during the Rusical tribute to 9 to 5 (titled Twerking 5 to 9). She went home with $10,000 for her charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

14 of 21 Loni Love Loni Love. Vh1/Getty Images What season she competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen her before: The comedian is a star on the stand-up scene, and one of the hosts of former syndicated talk show The Real. Her drag persona: Mary J. Ross How'd she do? Love had a blast, channeling two of her favorite queens — Mary J. Blige and Diana Ross — in her drag persona. She served some serious Missy Elliott realness too, while rapping as Lily Tomlin in the 9 to 5 parody. In the end, she left with $10,000 for Dress For Success.

15 of 21 Vanessa Williams Vanessa Williams. Vh1/Getty Images What season she competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen her before: Duh, she's Vanessa Williams! Williams was the first African-American woman to be crowned Miss America and has since worked in Hollywood throughout the past three decades — finding success in music ("Saved the Best for Last"), movies (Eraser), television (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives), and theater (she was Tony-nominated in 2002 for the revival of Into the Woods). Her drag persona: Vanqueisha De House How'd she do? How do you think she did? She's a pageant queen and a two-time Drag Race guest judge — of course she snatched another crown! After dominating in every challenge (including the 9 to 5 Rusical, where she played Dolly Parton), Williams was named a winner, baby, scoring $30,000 for her charity of choice, the Trevor Project.

16 of 21 Alex Newell Alex Newell. Vh1/Getty Images What season he competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen him before: Longtime fans may remember Newell as one of the competitors on 2011's The Glee Project. Others may remember him from his role as Unique Adams on Glee. He's also a recording star (RuPaul's "favorite"), and has a Broadway credit to his name, in the 2018 revival of Once on This Island. Newell also had a recurring role as Mo on the short-lived NBC series, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. His drag persona: Madam That Bitch How'd he do? As a gender nonconforming gay man, Newell was comfortable in drag, and called upon his performance past to slay the lip sync. He ended up winning as part of a three-way tie in his episode, earning $20,000 for his charity, Hetrick-Martin Institute.

17 of 21 Dustin Milligan Dustin Milligan. Vh1/Getty Images What season he competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen him before: The Canadian actor is known to Schitt's Creek fans for his recurring role as Ted, Alexis' love interest. He's also appeared on The O.C., 90210, Final Destination 3, and Slither. His drag persona: Rachel McAdamsapple How'd he do? This Drag Race superfan — who may love the show more than anyone else on the planet — brought so much heart and joy to every challenge. He ended up winning big in a three-way tie for the final crown, taking home $20,000 for Project HEAL.

18 of 21 Matt Iseman Matt Iseman. Vh1/Getty Images What season he competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen him before: Iseman started his career as a physician before transitioning to stand-up comedy. He's best known for hosting American Ninja Warrior and is the first (and only) winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice, Arnold Schwarzenegger's one-and-done NBC competition series. His drag persona: Bette Bordeaux How'd he do? With a background in stand-up, Iseman killed it on the Roast of RuPaul challenge. But it's how he pulled out his feminine side on the runway that helped the star win $20,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, in a three-way tie alongside Newell and Milligan.

19 of 21 Madison Beer Vh1/Getty Images What season she competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen her before: The singer and YouTube star is known for being Justin Bieber's protégée. Hits have included "Melodies," "Unbreakable," "All For Love," "Dead," "Say It to My Face," "Home With You," "Hurts Like Hell," "Good in Goodbye," "Dear Society," and more. Her drag persona: Coral Fixation How'd she do? The Long Island native stunned on the runway, and took home $10,000 for The Trevor Project.

20 of 21 Phoebe Robinson Phoebe Robinson. Vh1/Getty Images What season she competed on: Season 1 Where you've seen her before: The comedian and stand-up sensation is the creator and co-host of the 2 Dope Queens podcast and HBO series. Her drag persona: Cocotini How'd she do? Robinson's success on the show was no laughing matter, the star standing out in the group Dragzilla number and earning $10,000 for her charity of choice, Product Red.