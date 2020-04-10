RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: Stars Dress in Drag for Charity in New VH1 Series

You’ve heard of the Masked Singer? Well how’s this for a change…

Later this month, VH1 will kick off RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, a new four-part series that finds 12 celebrities from film, music, television and comedy going undercover as something far more fierce: drag queens.

Each episode will follow a trio of stars as they “open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them,” VH1 said Friday.

They’ll be helped along the way by RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, dubbed “Queen Supremes” on the show. Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are all slated to appear.

As for the celebs participating, viewers will have to wait each week to see just who will be getting a drag makeover.

To win, they’ll not only have to serve out the best runway looks but also compete in a series of challenges.

At the end of every episode, RuPaul will crown “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.” Aside from the title, the stars will also win win prize money for the charity of their choice.

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” said judge and executive producer RuPaul in a statement. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Image zoom RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in its 12th season, with new episodes airing on VH1 Friday nights.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is slated to air after each regular Drag Race episode, and before its drama-filled after-show, Untucked.

In the 11 years since its 2009 premiere, the reality competition series has become a massive hit. It won nine Emmys, including outstanding reality-competition program in both 2018 and 2019. RuPaul also won four consecutive Emmys for hosting, from 2016 to 2019.

This will be the fourth official installment in the Drag Race franchise to air in the U.S. Previously, viewers have seen RuPaul’s Drag U, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race premieres April 24 at 9:30pm ET on VH1.