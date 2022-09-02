'Glee' Alum Sparks Surprises During Latest 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Reveal

Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 4.

What's better than one drag queen lip syncing in a choreographed number? Two!

On Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, the VH1 competition show's six remaining queens were joined by six legendary queens from RuPaul's Drag Race history to perform "Drag Duets." But one star was sadly left all alone when she was asked to sashay away from the competition.

Turns out, she's used to performing alone and in groups as an alumna of Glee, the hit FOX series that ran for six seasons (And if popular fan theories online are right, she might not be the only former Glee star in the mix.)

PEOPLE will reveal her identity in a bit. But first, let's go through each performance and see how RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Ross Matthews scored our duetting divas.

DONNA BELLISSIMA and SILKY NUTMEG GANACHE

VH1/World of Wonder

Coming off a week of being in the bottom, it was time for the man behind Donna Bellissima to, as he said, "literally let it all hang out."

"Growing up I had a lot of inner turmoil. I was ashamed of my body and I really feel like I'm taking a lot of my old s--- to this," the star said, explaining that his reliance on props — a criticism in the past — has been because he's been scared to face the insecurities around his own body.

"I was afraid to take my shirt off as a kid," he noted. "There's this constant feeling like you're not enough. It took me so long to become who I am that I don't know how to do it so quickly with a new persona. Maybe this experience gives me the opportunity to deal with all of that stuff finally."

Luckily, Silky Nutmeg Ganache (Drag Race season 11, Drag Race All Stars season 6) was there to help Donna embrace her curves. "Big girls are sexy and we are in season," said Silky, before the two took the stage — "wearing as little clothing as possible" — for a sultry performance to Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue's "Whatta Man."

Afterwards, the judges praised Donna for her precision during the lip sync and praised her for having fun during the performance.

"I was really inspired by Silky," Donna told the panel. "Silky reminded me it's a blessing and a humble honor to be on stage with all that's going on in the world."

CHAKRA 7 and EURKA! O'HARA

VH1/World of Wonder

Chakra 7 reached a new level in her drag last week, winning thanks to her fierce performance of Fergie's "M.I.L.F.$."

This week, she took flight with a much softer performance, evoking ballet moves in a dance to Nicki Minaj and Rihanna's hit, "Fly."

By her side was Eureka! O'Hara, from Drag Race season 9 and 10, Drag Race All Stars season 6, as well as the HBO hit, We're Here.

Dressed as coordinating caged birds in winged, latex body suits, Charka and Eureka! gave an emotional performance. "It's about love," Eureka! said beforehand. "It's about setting yourself free. It's about supporting each other, showing that family bond and how we can help each other break free."

"Each week in drag, I've had a chance to experience my own power," said Chakra, who said the number was a chance to inspire others "to find freedom, no matter what is holding you back."

The judges certainly saw that, with RuPaul praising Chakra for the meaning behind her performances. "I'm starting to learn that there's possibility to telling a full story in drag performances," said Chakra. "It's wherever your imagination is willing to take you. It's just an incredible art form."

THIRSTY VON TRAP and KATYA

VH1/World of Wonder

Last week was a breakthrough week for Thirsty, who won praise from the judges for her ability to connect with the audience.

For her duet partner, Thisty was paired with Katya, known for being an audience favorite thanks to her runs on Drag Race season 7, Drag Race All Stars season 2 and the WOW Presents Plus series UNHhhh.

The secret celebrity behind Thirsty was thrilled. "Katya is my favorite drag queen," he said. "This is bucket kind of vibes."

But he was really excited to harness Katya's confidence. "I'm starting to feel a little more confident in myself. But I feel like Katya is definitely going to help me with this journey I've been on," he said. "I feel a sense of safety to act a fool. I'm still very nervous but I feel a sense of security knowing Katya is up there with me. I think the girls need to watch out. This is my week."

For their number, the two took on Eva and Gwen Stefani's "Let Me Blow Ya Mind," playing two door-to-door makeup saleswomen who shake their stuff for a couch filled with handsome men before the men start stripping. And despite looking great, the story left RuPaul a little confused.

"I wasn't quite sure about the story, but it sure was fun to watch," Ru said.

POPPY LOVE and MORGAN McMICHAELS

VH1/World of Wonder

Poppy Love's performance this week was a true labor of love — literally.

After being asked to focus on his feminine side last week, the secret celebrity behind Poppy Love was paired with Morgan McMichaels — a legend (from Drag Race season 2 and All Stars season 3) known for serving fish and attitude.

"Try and steal my spotlight. I dare you," Morgan told him in the workroom, with the star quickly quipping back, "Challenge accepted."

"I want to do something you have not seen from Poppy," he said. "Over the top, a lot of acting, a lot of attitude in this performance. This is my opportunity to really let that side of Poppy that everybody's been looking for finally shine on."

He certainly delivered — again, literally. Performing Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," Poppy and Morgan played dueling women in the maternity ward, giving birth to dancing adult babies as they fought over the same lover.

"The f--- did I just watch?" Visage asked afterwards. "That's what I call a drag masterpiece. I fell in love with drag many, many moons ago because there was a sense you could say and do whatever you wanted to do, despite what society thought. What you did tonight is kind of the perfect example in why I fell in love with the artistry of drag. I just really enjoyed the absurdity of it."

"You have adopted this ridiculousness that is drag," said RuPaul

MILLI VON SUNSHINE and GOTTMIK

VH1/World of Wonder

A costume mishap caused a stumble for Milli Von Sunshine last week. But this week, the star behind the queen was determined to ham it up and have fun.

Gottmik, the trans-trailblazer from Drag Race season 13, was there to help, advising Milli to be big, bold, and really let go. "Sass is what's going to bring this home," she said.

Performing "Side to Side" Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj, Milli and Gottmik took on the roles of flight attendants tired of attending to their demanding passengers.

The high-energy lip sync was a joy to watch, but the judges encouraged Milli to up the camp. "Miss perfectionist, your choreography is going to be great, you look fantastic," said Visage. "Now you need to take it to a level of absurdity. Literally something you think you'd never do, that's what I want you to do."

"I echo what Michelle said a little bit," added Matthew. "Drag is ridiculous, drag is not perfect. And you were kind of perfect tonight."

CHIC-LI-FAY and VIOLET CHACHKI

VH1/World of Wonder

Drag Race season 7 winner Violet Chachki was a perfect match for Chic-Fi-Lay, a winner herself last week.

The seasoned queen helped teach the dancing queen Chic-Li-Fay how to deliver a killer performance while standing still. "There is a power in stillness," Violet told the secret celeb behind Chic in the workroom. "You don't have to be moving all the time, and there is an art to subtlety. We're going to show you that. We've got some work to do!"

"This routine is slow [and] sexy and I'm terrified because I'm definitely more of an up-tempo kind of gal," the secret star said before the performance. "The thing is, there's no props, there's no dancers. Anything that goes wrong is going to show up. ... But for my sake, I feel like I can't do Chic-Li-Fay if I don't have some of those comedic beats in there. I have to figure out how to keep that part alive."

And alive, it was. Set to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey's ballad, "When You Believe," both performers mimicked Houston and Carey's legendary "diva off" at the MTV Video Music Awards, ripping off parts of their matching dresses off while lip-syncing to the tune.

To say the judges were impressed would be an understatement. "It had those ridiculous elements that we love so much," said RuPaul. "And you both performed it so well."

THE RESULTS

VH1/World of Wonder

"How are we going to eliminate someone?" RuPaul asked the judges earlier in the competition, with Visage noting "It's getting harder and harder."

It sure is. With so many strong performances, even picking a winner was tough, but Ru ultimately decided on Chic-Li-Fay, giving the queen back-to-back wins.

That left five queens, three of whom Ru quickly dubbed safe. When they exited, Milli and Thirsty remained.

The Lip Sync For Your Life was to Kelly Clarkson's "My Life Would Suck Without You." Having been in the bottom before, Thristy had to fight extra hard to stay, and wound up scoring a victory against Milli despite Milli's energetic performance (and splits).

True to her name, Milli remained a positive ray of sunshine even to the end, when she was ru-vealed to be none other than Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz.

Like the queens before her, Ushkowitz took home $5,000 for her charity. She thanked Ru for the experience, boasting until the end about how the experience had changed her perspective.

Five queens remain, and with the competition getting stiffer, it's anyone's guess who will make it to the top.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.