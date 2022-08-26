'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race' Judge Carson Kressley Gags as Former Costar Is Revealed

Warning: This post contains spoilers for RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race season 2, episode 3.

Carson Kressley said hello to an old friend on Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

The television personality and longtime Drag Race judge was surprised on the most recent episode of the VH1 reality competition series when the eliminated queen wound up being a friend and former on-screen costar.

"You're one of my favorite men in the entire world, and now you're one of my favorite women too!" said Kressley teased after the elimination, admitting he hadn't known at first who the queen was.

"I was wondering if and when you were clued in," the secret star said back.

Before PEOPLE gives away the ending, here's how the whole episode played out...

POPPY LOVE

After two back-to-back wins, Poppy Love was flying high — but also feeling the heat.

"Everybody is looking at me as the one to beat, which is a lot of pressure," the queen said. "It's definitely lit a fire under my ass."

To step things up — and in hopes for a third win in a row — the man behind Poppy Love opened the show with an energetic performance of Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" inspired by someone close to him.

"When I think of powerful women, I think of my amazing wife," he said. "My wife is the most incredible woman on this planet. She's doing the grind every day. It's that girl power, that feminine strength. This song is a great representation of all of that and I hope I can do it justice."

Poppy didn't miss a beat, but sadly, the judges were left wanting a little more. "I want you to take it even further overboard with the characterization so we can understand who Poppy Love is," said Michelle Visage.

"You have everything on point. You're professional, you know that choreography, you look fantastic, you are a great actor," added RuPaul. "It's just that extra sissy-dom that we're looking for."

MILLI VON SUNSHINE

Also coming off the high of a successful week was Milli Von Sunshine, who came close to a win last week for her performance of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own."

Having already explored her fierce side in week 1, and her emotional side in week two, Milli looked to show off her sexy-sultry side in week 3.

"We got to give them something different this time," said the star behind Milli in her pre-performance package. "I'm not naturally a sexy person and so I want to bing a little bit of comedy with the makeup and the costumes that are going to elevate the campiness of the performance."

Dolled up in a robe, curlers and green face mask, Milli played the part of a phone sex operator, juggling multiple phones while lip syncing to "Work From Home" by Fifth Harmony. But the queen fumbled while trying to remove her costume, leaving her briefly feeling defeated.

"This week was more difficult than it's been and there's a lot of moving parts so obviously when something doesn't work, the show movies on. That's it," she said afterwards, holding her head up as the judges praised her for persevering forward. "This one in particular, the sexy tone, the sexy vibes is not who I am at all. But you gotta fake it till you make it, baby, and that's what I did."

CHIC-LI-FAY

Chic-Li-Fay came out swinging on Friday's RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, easily delivering one of best performances of the night.

Like Milli, the star behind the queen came into this week hoping push Chic's sexiness further than she had before, leaning into hip and ass pads to shape his body. "Look, it's either embrace the sexy or go home," he said before taking the stage.

Rihanna's "Bitch Better Have My Money" was the perfect inspiration for that. Dressed as a girl scout, Chic worked her troupes, making it clear "my cookies are on sale this week."

The judges praised Chic's combination of sexy and camp. "Ooh gurl scout," said Kressley. "You were working your Pecan Sandies up in there into a fever pitch. You were giving us bad bitch vibes and we were living!"

"Tonight, you went all the way," said Visage. "It's obvious dancing is your thing, but drag is a different performance. You have to go over the top until you feel ridiculous. And tonight, that bell was rung. … You nailed it."

"This is the culmination of the past two weeks," said Chic afterwards. "I had the most fun I've had up in the stage tonight."

JACKIE WOULD

Britney Spears' "Work Bitch" proved to be the perfect song of empowerment for Jackie Would, who took the stage hoping to pull out higher marks after two weeks towards the bottom of the competition.

"Last week I was safe but just barely," the celebrity said. "I feel like I'm trying to figure out what I can do. My strong suit is not dancing, but I think my strong suit — and Jackie's strong suit — is having fun. I just have to be more authentic for that."

"If there is a mistake, I hope I'm going to have the grace to just incorporate it, gloss over it and move on," he continued. "I'm going to do the best I can do, have the most fun with it. Sometimes the most interesting people are the people who aren't the best dancers."

Dressed as a dominatrix, Jackie Would was living her "rich bitch fantasy" in the number, Kressley said. But he and his fellow judges pointed out how Jackie missed a few lyrics in the song.

"The key to drag is not taking it too seriously," Visage said afterwards. "Lord knows, you are not taking it too seriously."

DONNA BELLISIMA

Storytelling has been the key to Donna's success in the competition. So for "Money Honey" week, the star behind the queen explained he was "going to Anna Nicole Smith it up a little bit" by channeling a woman looking for a sugar daddy.

"I want to serve references, I want to serve innovative ideas. I'm try to give them a mini-play," the celeb said. "I'm trying to focus us on those extra props and details. I'm giving you gold coins, girl."

The judges gave Donna raves for the "fun' number, set to "I Don't Want It All" by Kim Petras. But they admitted that she got caught up in all the props of the number, therefore losing the audience.

"We want to live the fantasy through you,"RuPaul said, "Kressley telling the star, "Keep that focus on you. Make sure it's always 100% about Donna."

THIRSTY VON TRAP

"I'm about to dehydrate the girls," the man behind Thirsty said before his performance.

If the secret star sounded confident, that's because he threw everything into the number, having come from the bottom two the week before.

"Last week was not a great week for me. You feel that sense of defeat when you know you went out and gave it everything you had. It just didn't measure up to what the other queens brought to the table," he said. "I don't want to go back to there. If I take the first that I had in that lip sync for your life and bring the energy, there's no room to not be confident with myself."

Lip syncing to Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," Thirsty's number was an olde to Marilyn Monroe's iconic number in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. And to further connect with the crowd, Thirsty started the number in the audience.

The judges ate it up. "Because you stated in the audience, it made you accessible and personal, but also untouchable," said RuPaul. Visage added, ""I felt a different level from you. Tonight, you had more confidence and I just loved it."

Ru even gave Thirsty some advice. "It took me years to learn the power I had in drive could be used when not in drag," the Emmy-winner said. "So that is something to sink your teeth into."

CHAKRA 7

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race might have saved the best for last this week, judging by Chakra 7's incredible performance of Fergie's "M.I.L.F. $."

The queen tore up the stage with the performance, playing a no-nonsense mom-to-be who needed no help from the men around her.

It's a vibe the secret female star behind Chakra 7 wanted to embody. "This week's performance is really important to me because a big part of this performance is child birth," she said. "I'm a mamma and there are mamas out there holding it down for their families. It's not easy. I want this to be a big up to them. Like, 'I see you. And you got the power; you can do it.' "

Her message totally resonated with the judges, who praised her fearlessness. "You really have tapped into the ferociousness of drag," said RuPaul. "That poor, that fearlessness is what drag is really about."

Chakra 7 was left all smiles. "This performance lis the first time in the competition where I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, I'm doing my drag,' " she said. "There is such a thing as 'finding your drag.' ... My freedom a couple of weeks ago and my freedmen now is a completely different thing. It's on such a deep level."

THE RESULTS

In the end, Chakra 7's performance was enough to score her a win for the week — as was Chic-Li-Fay's, the two queens nabbing a tie victory for the first time in Secret Celebrity Drag Race herstory.

That left Jackie Would and Donna Bellisima in the bottom. As the two competed in the Lip Sync for Your Life showdown (to Gwen Guthrie's "Ain't Nothing Goin' on but the Rent") it was clear Donna had the edge over Jackie. She was saved, Jackie being asked by RuPaul to sashay away.

Before she did, of course, she had to ru-veal her true identity. So who was Jackie Would really? Queer Eye for the Straight Guy star Thom Filicia!

"Wait a minute, I know this Thom Filicia!" said Kressley afterwards, greeting his former Queer Eye costar, whom he starred with again in 2018's Get a Room With Carson & Thom for Bravo.

Kressley went on to admit that he couldn't tell it was Filicia at first until Filicia started talking. "I forgot my glasses so I was a little squinty," Kressley said. "I had no idea it was you until you started to talk. And then I was like, 'I know that regional central New York finger lakes accent!' "

Filicia went on to say that he never thought he'd compete in drag, especially as his career as an interior designer means he doesn't have experience performing on stage. But ultimately, he couldn't turn up the chance of "working with this incredible team."

"Thank you for this amazing opportunity," said Filicia, who earned $5,000 for his charity, the Bone Marrow Foundation. "My brother and I actually did a bone marrow transplant [years ago] and he is healthy and alive and doing very well. The idea of helping the Bone Marrow Foundation hopefully do that for someone else and someone else's family, that's reason enough."

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.