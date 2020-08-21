RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2 Winner Tyra Sanchez Arrested, Charged with Vandalism

The retired drag queen was charged with criminal damage to property for spray-painting graffiti

James William Ross — a.k.a. Tyra Sanchez, a retired drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champ — was arrested on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department tells PEOPLE that at around 10:24 a.m, officers responded to a vandalism call at an apartment complex. Upon arrival, they spoke with the security officer for the apartment complex, who lives on the property and stated that someone spray-painted the words, "Do Not Move Here" across his home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the spokesperson, a preliminary investigation indicated a witness observed a male spray-painting graffiti earlier that morning. Officers were able to locate and identify the suspect as Ross, and he was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, the spokesperson said.

Ross was transferred to the Fulton County Jail, inmate records confirm.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Ross for comment. His rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

TMZ first reported the news of Ross' arrest.

Ross won season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2010.

This past March, he announced he was retiring from drag. According to Instinct Magazine, in a letter that was posted on a freshly scrubbed Instagram page, he said he "wants muscles, no more shaving my face, I want to look like ZADDY!"

"MY NAME IS JAMES OR JAY. NOT TYRA, SHE, MA'AM, OR QUEEN," he wrote.