RuPaul's Drag Race Alum Widow Von'Du Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence, Says She Was 'Defending' Herself

RuPaul's Drag Race star Widow Von'Du was arrested on Monday on charges of domestic violence.

The drag queen — whose legal name is Ray Fry – was booked by the Kansas City Police Department, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE they responded to a call on Saturday around 6 p.m. and "contacted the victim who reported an assault."

Fry was charged with one count of domestic assault in the first-degree and three counts of domestic assault in the second-degree. She was released on Tuesday after posting $5,000 of her $50,000 bond, court records show.

The reality TV alum is due to appear in court again on June 7. In the meantime, she is on house arrest, cannot contact the alleged victim or witnesses, and must not possess or be in the presence of firearms, according to court records.

No legal representation for Fry is listed. She did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Ray Fry Ray Fry | Credit: Jackson County Detention Center

Fry reportedly came home on Friday in an intoxicated state and was upset with her boyfriend for sleeping at her place, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by TMZ, who first reported on the arrest.

The alleged victim told police that he was dragged across the floor, pushed into a bed frame rendering him unconscious, punched in his face four or five times, and strangled, the outlet reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a leaked video of the arrest, Fry told police, "You're taking me down because I was assaulted in my own apartment as someone else would not understand that his privilege does not extend to my apartment."

"As a Black man, I'm being arrested for defending myself in my apartment," the Drag Race star alleged. "And just because his ass got beat up because he would not leave when I asked five times, I'm being arrested… instead of someone being arrested for violating me."

An investigation is ongoing, a rep for the Kansas City Police Department tells PEOPLE.