'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Shangela Is 'Disgusted' by 'Damaging' Rape, Gender Violence Claims by Ex-Show Assistant

Darius Jeremy "DJ" Pierce, better known as RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela, is speaking out after he was accused of raping a former production assistant, who appeared alongside the performer on HBO's We're Here.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Daniel McGarrigle is seeking unspecified damages for sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, false imprisonment and negligence.

McGarrigle, 39, is also accusing Pierce, 42, of violating the Ralph Act, which forbids hate violence as well as intimidation by threats of violence under California law.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, Pierce says of the accusations: "I can't begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations. They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community. An external investigation into this embittered individual's claims previously concluded that they were completely without merit. This newest filing is nothing but an attempt to shake down both me and a well-regarded television company. No one should be fooled: it has no basis in fact or in law, and it will not succeed."

"As a hardworking and outspoken drag entertainer for more than a decade, I know that I am far from alone in battling ignorance, bigotry and prejudice, all of which played a role in the filing of this complaint. That is why I will fight this entirely meritless lawsuit and not allow it to destroy me and those I love, or harm the causes we all stand for," Pierce added.

According to the docs, McGarrigle claimed that Pierce raped him while season one of HBO's reality series We're Here was in production in 2020. While the cast and crew celebrated the first season's wrap, McGarrigle claimed Pierce was "heavily flirtatious" with him and "insisted on buying him drinks," despite being informed that McGarrigle "did not drink often."

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

After consuming multiple alcoholic beverages allegedly purchased by Pierce, McGarrigle followed the entertainer to his hotel room to help him pack for an early flight. But when the extensive alcohol consumption caused McGarrigle to become sick, Pierce allegedly offered for him to lay down on his bed until he felt better.

"Sick and exhausted, McGarrigle agreed. He laid down in Pierce's bed fully clothed, shoes and socks still on," the suit reads.

McGarrigle allegedly woke up to Pierce attempting to sexually assault him, claiming the entertainer "overpowered" him amid his "weak" state of inebriation. He also claimed Pierce had poured poppers, a drug sometimes inhaled by gay men before engaging in intercourse, onto him before the incident occurred.

Per the documents, McGarrigle claimed he failed to immediately report the sexual assault because he was "fearful of losing his job." He instead "tried to maintain a cordial relationship" with his boss, despite having to frequently deal with Pierce's alleged "inappropriate" behaviors.

"McGarrigle suffered, and will continue to suffer, economic and non-economic damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, lost earning capacity and general damages, including, but not limited to, emotional distress and mental suffering," the lawsuit argues.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, a spokesperson for We're Here says of the lawsuit: "Buckingham Television, the production company for 'We're Here,' received a complaint late summer 2021 regarding an incident that was alleged to have occurred in early 2020. Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation. The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations."

From left: Bob the Drag Queen (aka Christopher Caldwell), Shangela (aka Darius Jeremy Pierce), Eureka O'Hara (aka David Huggard) in We're Here. Khun Minn Ohn / HBO / Everett

Pierce is best known for competing in seasons 2 and 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race. He later appeared on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

The star has gone on to bolster up his entertainment career résumé since being on the popular reality series. He's appeared in several TV series, including Community, Glee and Broad City, and most recently placed fourth on Dancing with the Stars.

He also starred on three seasons of the acclaimed series We're Here, which also features fellow Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka O'Hara.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.