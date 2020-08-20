RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dies at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, who was from Shreveport, Louisiana, competed in both season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race and season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne has died. She was 34.

DeVayne's death, which was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, comes after she was recently hospitalized. Her cause of death is not immediately clear at this time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this month, DeVayne, né Zavion Davenport, asked her fans on Instagram to "keep me in your prayers" following her hospitalization, EW reported. In July, DeVayne was hospitalized with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, but she was later discharged, according to the outlet.

A week ago, fans began to flood the comments section of DeVayne's Instagram, saying the star was "battling pneumonia right now."

Since news of her death broke, RuPaul and DeVayne's fellow Drag Race alums have paid tribute to her on social media.

"I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne. I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all," RuPaul said in a tweet posted to the RuPaul's Drag Race Twitter account. "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

"An angel! Can't believe this," winner Jaida Essence Hall captioned an Instagram post.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1296529977006071809%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.justjared.com%2F2020%2F08%2F20%2Fchi-chi-devayne-dead-drag-race-star-dies-at-34-report%2F

"I'm literally so devastated and sick to my stomach. Wake me up when it's all over," All Stars winner Shea Coulee said on Twitter.

Fans have also expressed their condolences.

"Chi Chi, you were a star. You brought happiness to so many people, and no one could light up the stage like you did. You were a fighter, and even though it hurts to say goodbye so soon, you're dancing in a better place now. Rest easy, angel. We love you," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Chi Chi u were such a light, full of character and personality. I love you so f------ much and you didn't deserve this. You will be missed, but your memory will be cherished forever. I love you, I love you so f------ much," another expressed.

Image zoom Chi Chi DeVayne World of Wonder

"This beautiful angel has been fighting so hard for over a month now. Her beautiful spirit and genuinely kind nature will never be forgotten. She brought so much light into this world, I don't know what we are going to do without it. Rest in power Chi Chi," said a different fan on Twitter.