'RuPaul's Drag Race' Moves to MTV for Season 15 and Casts Twin TikTok Stars Sugar and Spice

RuPaul's Drag Race is making herstory in season 15.

The Emmy-winning reality competition series will celebrate a series of milestones when it kicks off its new installment next year.

Not only is it making a move to MTV (the series' third network since it premiered in 2009 on Logo and then found a new home on VH1), it'll also have its biggest cast ever: 16 queens! On top of that, the show is serving up its biggest prize ever — $200,000 for the winner — and the competition's first-ever set of twins: TikTok stars Sugar and Spice!

And if that weren't enough, the upcoming season will also feature the landmark 200th episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

COURTESY OF MTV

It all kicks off on Jan. 6 with a two-part premiere. RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, the official Emmy-winning after show, will premiere immediately following on MTV.

Twins aside, the season 15 cast is made up of a diverse crop of queens, including the drag daughter of season 14 star Kerri Colby and the drag sister of season 14 finalist Bosco.

Read on for the lineup, including the news queens' official bios.

COURTESY OF MTV

AMETHYST

Instagram: @theamethystera

Drag hometown: West Hartford, Connecticut

Official bio: A mix of pop princess and meme queen, Amethyst is here to make it crystal clear: She's pretty, witty and… she came to slay. Her kooky comedy has scored her millions of views on TikTok, and now she wants to show the world why she's the jewel in the crown of the Connecticut drag scene!

COURTESY OF MTV

ANETRA

Instagram: @Iamanetra

Drag hometown: Las Vegas

Official bio: Straight outta Sin City, Anetra is a self-described stunt queen who can deliver splits, dips and all the tricks to slay the stage. She may seem low-key at times, but still waters run deep. Plus, with serious taekwondo skills, she's ready to take all the other queens out, one by one. Chop 'til ya drop!

COURTESY OF MTV

AURA MAYARI

Instagram: @auramayari

Drag hometown: Nashville

Official bio: It's time to get caught up in the electrifying aura of Aura Mayari! This high-kicking, high-energy Filipina goddess is known for slaying the stages in Nashville. And watch out — because she brings a little sexy swagger to her drag.

COURTESY OF MTV

IRENE DUBOIS

Instagram: @irenethealien

Drag hometown: Seattle

Official bio: Attention, Earthlings: The Alien Queen has landed! Outspoken and out of this world, Irene Dubois combines Texan glam with Seattle wit and grit! Plus, she's Bosco's drag sister, so expect eclectic, extravagant drag, with a touch of high drama!

COURTESY OF MTV

JAX

Instagram: @getjaxed

Drag hometown: Queens, New York

Official bio: Get ready for flips and twirls galore, because Jax is here to get things jumpin'! The self-described Simone Biles of drag grew up doing gymnastics and competitive cheer, and now she's ready to go for the gold in the Olympics of drag! Originally from Connecticut, her style is a mix of banjee meets haute hip-hop honey. BAM!

COURTESY OF MTV

LOOSEY LADUCA

Instagram: @looseyladuca

Drag hometown: Ansonia, Connecticut

Official bio: Construction worker by day, singing-and-dancing drag diva by night… Loosey LaDuca is ready to use all her tools to make it to the top! A perfectionist, powerhouse performer with killer curves and 12 years in the Connecticut drag scene, Loosey's the ultimate mix of showgirl sass and campy charisma. She's a queen who has it all… Now, she just needs a crown.

COURTESY OF MTV

LUXX NOIR LONDON

Instagram: @luxxnoirlondon

Drag hometown: East Orange, New Jersey

Official bio: Who ordered the diva-licious dazzler? Luxx Noir London is an effervescent ingénue whose stunning style is matched only by her no-holds-barred attitude. She's always ready to tell it like it "t-i-s!" And while Luxx may be this season's youngest queen, she's got the confidence to take her all the way. Just ask her!

COURTESY OF MTV

MALAYSIA BABYDOLL FOXX

Instagram: @foxxy_doll

Drag hometown: Miami

Official bio: Believe it or not, the sensational and motivational Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is the first-ever Miami queen to grace the Drag Race mainstage! A professional makeup artist and hair stylist to the stars, this opinionated foxy mama is bringing veteran skills and thrills to the competition, and she is not afraid to show these younger queens what real drag is!

COURTESY OF MTV

MARCIA MARCIA MARCIA

Instagram: @marciax3nyc

Drag hometown: New York City

Official bio: OMG, she's the most popular girl in school — and mom's favorite! It's Marcia Marcia Marcia! This NYC ingénue sings, dances, and brings Broadway chops to the mainstage. And she's got much more than a hunch — she's ready to go all the way!

COURTESY OF MTV

MISTRESS ISABELLE BROOKS

Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks

Drag hometown: Houston

Official bio: Houston we do not have a problem! Hailing from the great state of Texas, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the epitome of classic Southern drag! She calls herself "Houston's Heavyweight Champ" and trust, she came to pack a punch. Gutsy, glamorous, and full of attitude, our Miss Brooks was raised in the spangled world of Texas drag, and now she's ready to rule the school.

COURTESY OF MTV

PRINCESS POPPY

Instagram: @poppyprincesspoppy

Drag hometown: San Francisco

Official bio: Straight out of a fairy tale — by way of San Francisco — Princess Poppy brings both beauty and an eccentric edge to the competition. She sings, raps, acts, and dances… All served up with a twisted sense of humor. She's already been a TikTok sensation, but now this powerful young Princess wants a new crown.

COURTESY OF MTV

ROBIN FIERCE

Instagram: @therobinfierce

Drag hometown: Hartford, Connecticut

Official bio: Make way for Connecticut's grand diva, the Robin Fierce! A mix of Beyoncé sass and Diahann Carroll class, this proudly bougie beauty is ready to shine her light for the world! She may sometimes have a chill vibe, but when she hits the stage, expect kicks and cartwheels for days!

COURTESY OF MTV

SALINA ESTITTIES

Instagram: @estitties

Drag hometown: Los Angeles

Official bio: ¡Hola! Salina EsTitties is a brassy, sassy Latinx diva repping L.A, baby! A fiery self-described combo of chola street style and campy comedy, Salina is a take-no-prisoners performer. From the bar scene to TV, film and commercial work, this saucy sister stays booked and busy! She's got a mouth, big drag, and big plans to win.

COURTESY OF MTV

SASHA COLBY

Instagram: @sashacolby

Drag hometown: Los Angeles

Official bio: The iconic queen of the House of Colby has arrived! Known worldwide for her memorable reign as Miss Continental, and as Kerri Colby's drag mother, Sasha is a queen to be reckoned with. This Hawaiian-born goddess has been slaying drag stages for 20 years, so she's got to live up to her legendary reputation. Serving body, beauty and bodacious all-around talent, Sasha is fierce. Officially.

COURTESY OF MTV

SUGAR

Instagram: @sugarsworld

Drag hometown: Los Angeles

Official bio: Hope you've got a sweet tooth, because social media superstar Sugar has arrived! She and her TikTok twin sister, Spice, may have come as a package deal, but when it comes to snatching the Drag Race crown, Sugar's ready to taste victory all on her own. But how can you tell these twins apart? "It's easy," says Sugar. "I'm the prettier one."

COURTESY OF MTV

SPICE

Instagram: @callmespice

Drag hometown: Los Angeles

Official bio: Making herstory as one-half of Drag Race's first-ever identical twin contestants, Spice has arrived with her TikTok superstar sister, Sugar! These living dolls may be new to performing, but they're ready to double the fun and the drama this season. Take note: Spice is the edgier diva of the duo, and she's ready to prove that she's got plenty of flavor to stand on her own!

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 premieres on Jan. 6, 2023 (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.